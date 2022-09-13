THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Debut "Broken" Music Video

The Devil Wears Prada - Mike Hranica [vocals], Jeremy DePoyster [vocals, guitar], Mason Nagy [bass], Kyle Sipress [guitar], Jonathan Gering [keys, synthesizers], and Giuseppe Capolupo [drums] - recently announced their eighth album, Color Decay.

Today, the band has shared the video for "Broken." Watch below.

"Writing 'Broken' started by drawing on a specific memory of a panic attack, but slowly evolved into something more broad," the band explains. "The song aims to capture that feeling of desperately not wanting to talk about your problems, but at the same time, just wanting everyone to already understand."

Color Decay will arrive on September 16 via Solid State. Pre-order it here.

Color Decay tracklisting:

"Exhibition"

"Salt"

"Watchtower"

"Noise"

"Broken"

"Sacrifice"

"Trapped"

"Time"

"Twenty-Five"

"Fire"

"Hallucinate"

"Cancer"

"Time" video:

"Salt" video:

"Watchtower" video:

The band will embark on a summer 2022 headline tour. TDWP will hit the road on August 4 in Milwaukee and the trek runs through September 10 in Columbia, South Carolina. Stray From The Path and Dying Wish will also appear. The Devil Wears Prada will perform the Zombie EP and the ZII EP in full, along with a selection of greatest hits, making each show a special night for TDWP fans both new and old!

(Photo - Imani Givertz)