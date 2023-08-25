THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Share New Version Of “Salt” Feat. DAYSEEKER’s RORY RODRIGUEZ
August 25, 2023, an hour ago
The Devil Wears Prada have shared the new version of their single "Salt," which appears on 2022's Color Decay. This reimagined version features Dayseeker vocalist Rory Rodriguez.
"After playing 'Salt 'around the world for the last year, it became obvious that something was happening with the connection of this song and we wanted to do something special with it," the band offers. "We reached out to our good friend Rory from Dayseeker to see if he would want to feature on a new version of the song, and he absolutely smashed it. Rory totally helps capture the emotional weight and energy that we put into Salt, and we're so excited to put out one of our favorite songs in a whole new light."
TDWP are gearing up to hit the road with Fit For a King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks on a fall tour, which kicks off on September 15 in Anaheim and runs through October 19 in Las Vegas.
Dates:
September
15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
17 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
20 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore
22 - St Louis, MO - Pop's
23 - Chicago, IL - Radius
24 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall
26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian
27 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
28 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
29 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
30 - Montreal, QC - Olympia
October
1 - Toronto, ON - History
3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
4 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
7 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
11 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz
13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
14 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
15 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
17 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
19 -Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
(Photo - Imani Givertz)