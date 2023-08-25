THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Share New Version Of “Salt” Feat. DAYSEEKER’s RORY RODRIGUEZ

The Devil Wears Prada have shared the new version of their single "Salt," which appears on 2022's Color Decay. This reimagined version features Dayseeker vocalist Rory Rodriguez.

"After playing 'Salt 'around the world for the last year, it became obvious that something was happening with the connection of this song and we wanted to do something special with it," the band offers. "We reached out to our good friend Rory from Dayseeker to see if he would want to feature on a new version of the song, and he absolutely smashed it. Rory totally helps capture the emotional weight and energy that we put into Salt, and we're so excited to put out one of our favorite songs in a whole new light."

TDWP are gearing up to hit the road with Fit For a King, Counterparts, and Landmvrks on a fall tour, which kicks off on September 15 in Anaheim and runs through October 19 in Las Vegas.

Dates:

September

15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

17 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

20 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

22 - St Louis, MO - Pop's

23 - Chicago, IL - Radius

24 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

27 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

28 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

29 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

30 - Montreal, QC - Olympia

October

1 - Toronto, ON - History

3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

4 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

7 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

11 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

14 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

15 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

17 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

19 -Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

(Photo - Imani Givertz)