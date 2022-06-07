THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA To Release Color Decay Album In September; "Salt" Video Streaming

The Devil Wears Prada - Mike Hranica [vocals], Jeremy DePoyster [vocals, guitar], Mason Nagy [bass], Kyle Sipress [guitar], Jonathan Gering [keys, synthesizers], and Giuseppe Capolupo [drums] - have announced their eighth album, Color Decay. It will arrive on September 16 via Solid State. Pre-order it here.

Today, the band has shared the video for the new single "Salt". Watch below.

"'Salt' is a song about trying to move forward and then feeling like nothing ever changes, even when you've seemingly done everything right," the band says. "It's the sort of feeling that makes you question every move you've ever made. Initially, the lyrics were just about having trouble writing songs for our new record, but soon, we realized that this feeling of fighting only to be stagnant and held down applies to so much more in our lives. It was really a breakthrough track and allowed us to dive in even deeper into what became Color Decay."

Color Decay tracklisting:

"Exhibition"

"Salt"

"Watchtower"

"Noise"

"Broken"

"Sacrifice"

"Trapped"

"Time"

"Twenty-Five"

"Fire"

"Hallucinate"

"Cancer"

"Salt" video:

"Watchtower" video:

The band will embark on a summer 2022 headline tour. TDWP will hit the road on August 4 in Milwaukee and the trek runs through September 10 in Columbia, South Carolina. Stray From The Path and Dying Wish will also appear. The Devil Wears Prada will perform the Zombie EP and the ZII EP in full, along with a selection of greatest hits, making each show a special night for TDWP fans both new and old!

(Photo - Imani Givertz)