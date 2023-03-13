THE DOOBIE BROTHERS Add Canadian Leg To 50th Anniversary Tour Schedule

Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees, The Doobie Brothers, have added a Canadian leg to their 50th Anniversary Tour - which has had Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons And John McFee back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years.

The tour will make stop ten stops across six provinces kicking off in Halifax, NS - the band’s first time performing there in over 40 years - and wrapping in Abbotsford, BC. This run follows previously announced performances in Australia, Japan, Singapore, and throughout the US including shows in Kahului and Honolulu, HI; Hollywood and St. Petersburg, FL; and Concord, NC.

Tickets to the Canadian leg of The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 17 at 10 AM, local time. A limited number of VIP Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, preferred entrance and more. Visit LiveNation.com for ticket details.

“Last year we got to play Toronto and London, Ontario and we’re excited to be able to make almost a dozen more stops in Canada in 2023,” said Tom Johnston.

Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies. The Doobie Brothers’ collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.

Tour dates:

June

9 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Event Center

11 - West Valley, UT - Maverik Center

14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

15 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena

17, 2022 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center

18 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

20 - Duluth, MN - AMSOIL Arena

21 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field

23 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

24 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

26 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

28 - Youngstown, OH - The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

30 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena

July

1 - Louisville, KY - The Palace Theatre

3 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

6 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center

8 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre New Jersey

9 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre New Jersey

11 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)

12 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)

August

18 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater

20 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater

23 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheatre

26 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

28 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

30 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater

31 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

September

2 - Macon, GA - Macon Centreplex

3 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

6 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

7 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre

9 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

October

5 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

6 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

8 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

13 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

14 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

16 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

17 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

19 - St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre

22 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

24 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

25 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

27 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

28 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre