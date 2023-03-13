THE DOOBIE BROTHERS Add Canadian Leg To 50th Anniversary Tour Schedule
March 13, 2023, an hour ago
Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees, The Doobie Brothers, have added a Canadian leg to their 50th Anniversary Tour - which has had Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons And John McFee back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years.
The tour will make stop ten stops across six provinces kicking off in Halifax, NS - the band’s first time performing there in over 40 years - and wrapping in Abbotsford, BC. This run follows previously announced performances in Australia, Japan, Singapore, and throughout the US including shows in Kahului and Honolulu, HI; Hollywood and St. Petersburg, FL; and Concord, NC.
Tickets to the Canadian leg of The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 17 at 10 AM, local time. A limited number of VIP Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, preferred entrance and more. Visit LiveNation.com for ticket details.
“Last year we got to play Toronto and London, Ontario and we’re excited to be able to make almost a dozen more stops in Canada in 2023,” said Tom Johnston.
Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies. The Doobie Brothers’ collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.
Tour dates:
June
9 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Event Center
11 - West Valley, UT - Maverik Center
14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
15 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena
17, 2022 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center
18 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
20 - Duluth, MN - AMSOIL Arena
21 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field
23 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
24 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
26 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights
28 - Youngstown, OH - The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
30 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena
July
1 - Louisville, KY - The Palace Theatre
3 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
6 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center
8 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre New Jersey
9 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre New Jersey
11 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)
12 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)
August
18 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater
20 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater
23 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheatre
26 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater
28 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
30 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater
31 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
September
2 - Macon, GA - Macon Centreplex
3 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena
6 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
7 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre
9 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
October
5 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
6 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
8 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
13 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre
14 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre
16 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
17 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre
19 - St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre
22 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
24 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
25 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
27 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
28 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre