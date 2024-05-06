THE DOOBIE BROTHERS - Canadian Dates Added To 2024 Tour

Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, The Doobie Brothers, have announced Canadian dates on The 2024 Tour which will touch down in 44 cities across North America, many of which the band has not played in several years. The 2024 Tour will go on to major markets like Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York City at Madison Square Garden on August 7, 2024, before making its way up North hitting cities in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

For the US dates, the Doobie Brothers will also be joined by Grammy Award winning artists Robert Cray and Steve Winwood on various dates. A Blues Hall of Fame inductee, Robert Cray and his band have been touring worldwide since 1974, and singer-songwriter Steve Winwood has composed countless hits over the past five decades including “Higher Love”, “Valerie”, “Back In The High Life Again”, among many others.

General on sale begins Friday, May 10, 2024 at 10:00 AM local time, and a limited number of VIP Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, access to the pre-show soundcheck, preferred entrance and more. For complete tour and ticket information visit LiveNation.com.

The 2024 Tour follows The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour which had Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years. Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best Of The Doobies.

In 2023, the band released a new single, “Lahaina”, their first release since their 2021 album Liberté. The song, which also featured Mick Fleetwood, Jake Shimabukuro, and Henry Kapono, is in support of those affected by the devastating fires in Maui last year. Along with this new music, The Doobie Brothers’ collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.

The Doobie Brothers - The 2024 Tour Dates:

June

15 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheater **

16 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater **

18 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater **

20 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre **

22 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion **

23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum **

25 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre **

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center **

29 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion **

30 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion **

July

2 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center **

3 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino and Resort **

6 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP **

8 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place **

10 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre **

11 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre **

13 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre **

14 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena **

30 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion ++

31 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park ++

August

3 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ++

4 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live ++

6 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ++

7 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden ++

9 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ++

10 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion ++

12 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center ++

13 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC ++

15 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre ++

17 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center ++

18 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center ++

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake ++

22 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center ++

24 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ++

25 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ++

27 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center ++

29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena ++

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater ++

October

8 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

9 - Kitchener, ON - The Aud

12 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

13 - Kingston, ON - Slush Puppie Place

15 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

16 - Saint John, NB - TD Station

** with Robert Cray

++ with Steve Winwood