THE DOORS - "Live At The Hollywood Bowl 1968" Limited Edition Collectable Moving Poster Celebrates 55th Anniversary Of Band's Legendary Performance

Infinite Objects, the pioneering force in the digital art collectables realm, is proud to announce the unveiling of an exclusive digital music collectable from The Doors as part of its Music Moments curated by ZEAL.

The Doors - Live At The Hollywood Bowl 1968 is now available as a limited edition collectible Infinite Objects Moving Poster, celebrating the 55th anniversary of The Doors’ Live At The Hollywood Bowl performance on July 5, 1968 in its entirety.

Infinite Objects are “Moving Posters”, infinitely looping animations of your favorite moments. These next-generation collectibles for the digital world of music, art and more require no setup or configuration. The modern display pieces turn on in your hands (like magic) and instantly begin looping the 1 hour 8 min performance from start to finish.

This exclusive item allows fans to immerse themselves in the magic of one of music's most influential bands and become captivated by The Doors' electrifying presence as they command the stage, transporting them back to that iconic night. First officially released as an album in 1987 as Live At The Hollywood Bowl, the performance footage is a cinematic masterpiece captured by 3 different 16mm Arriflex cameras and one high speed 16mm camera. This 68-minute visual recording is also noted as one of only two professionally recorded live performances of the band in color.

This is an Official Limited Edition Moving Poster from The Doors and Infinite Objects and is a visual-only accompaniment to the live audio recording. Purchasers can scan the QR code on the back side (which features the original show performance flyer design) to listen to the performance on Spotify.

The Doors - Live At The Hollywood Bowl 1968 Moving Poster is available for purchase through The Doors website here, and at infiniteobjects.com/music. The piece comes in two sizes: an Extra-Large 10” Moving Poster in a limited-edition run of 300, and a non-editioned Large 7” Moving Poster size.

Joe Saavedra, CEO of Infinite Objects, expressed his enthusiasm for this momentous release, stating, "Collaborating with music industry giants to create the first-ever official Video Print collectibles is an immense source of pride for Infinite Objects. We are dedicated to making digital video collectible in a physical form outside of the browser or phone. The transformation of historic moments from these legendary acts into Moving Posters represents a new chapter in the world of music memorabilia."

Clay Busch, entertainment executive, Founder & President of SiX18 Media and lead curator for ZEAL, shared his excitement, stating, "Curating these remarkable digital collectables has been an incredible journey. We firmly believe that these offerings will not only thrill fans but also provide an innovative way to experience and commemorate music's most memorable moments. Stay tuned for more releases in the future, celebrating fan-favorite artists, bands, and even events they attended."

The extraordinary assortment of digital collectables from Music Moments curated by ZEAL showcases iconic moments from legendary musicians, bands, and artists, offering fans an unprecedented opportunity to own a piece of music history.