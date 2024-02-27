THE DOORS Members Recall The First Time They Met JIM MORRISON - "Lurking In The Corner Is This Guy, Bare Feet, T-Shirt And Cords, Really Shy"; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, The Doors members, John Densmore and Robby Krieger, reminisce on the first time they met the mystical Jim Morrison, how they were captivated and mystified by his lyrics and stage persona, and more on The Big Interview.

Listen to great conversations like these on Dan Rather's Big Interview podcast, available on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and additional podcasting platforms.