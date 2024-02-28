THE DOORS Prank Called Radio Station 200 Times Using Different Accents To Get Their First Hit?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Up next a story that will shock you. One of rock’s most legendary bands ever, The Doors, had a helluva time before they broke out. First of all they almost didn’t get signed. They were highly touted to a label exec who went to see them live and he didn’t get them at all. He didn’t want to sign them. He thought Jim Morrison was just OK. Then they got fired from a standing gig at a prestigious venue for playing a controversial song… then their debut single which everyone knows by heart, 'Break On Through (To The Other Side)', which has since become one of the most recognizable rock songs ever, only went to #126 on the charts... the band devised a plan... between the band members and their friends they called and flooded radio request lines to get their song to the top of the charts. See how they finally hit #1, next on Professor Of Rock."