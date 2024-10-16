THE DOORS Tried To Recruit PAUL McCARTNEY After JIM MORRISON's Death? - PROFESSOR OF ROCK Gets The Story From ROBBY KRIEGER; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"The Doors were coming off a year that included their breakthrough to the masses with one of the most iconic songs of the rock era, 'Light My Fire' hit #1 and it didn’t sound like anything or anyone. Then they had another strange song that was a major hit from their second album that killed the sophomore jinx... 'People Are Strange'. When they released their third album in two years, Jim Morrison wanted one thing and the record label wanted another. The label pressured the band to release another hit single. Well, it just so happened that they had been sitting on a no-doubt-about-it hit song for years: 'Hello, I Love You'. But they thought it was a sellout and felt the lyrics were too shallow. But with the pressure on they put it out. And just like the band thought… it became a #1 hit. Up next, one of the last living members of the band, Robby Krieger, tells the story as well as the fact that the band tried to recruit Paul McCartney to be their lead singer when The Beatles broke up. The stories are next on Professor of Rock."