THE EFFECT Feat. Sons Of STEVE LUKATHER, PHIL COLLINS Release Debut Single "Unwanted"; Music Video

On the heels of the recent announcement of the new Los Angeles quartet The Effect, the band comprised of Trev Lukather (son of Toto’s Steve Lukather) on guitars, Nic Collins (son of Phil Collins) on drums, Steve Maggiora (Toto) on keyboards and newcomer Emmett Stang on vocals is releasing their first single to the masses.

The song, “Unwanted”, is an upbeat rocker that showcases the band’s ability to create memorable rock melodies with mainstream pop appeal. Steve’s keyboards give way to a driving guitar riff by Trev and Nic’s pulsing drum beat.

The song is propelled by Emmett’s stand-out vocals as he declares, ”Walls down, in the heat of the moment, I found out my love’s unwanted.”

The track was produced by Trev Lukather who has worked Halestorm’s gold-certified self-titled album and Dorothy’s #1 rock album Gifts From The Holy Ghost. The music video is a frenetic performance piece that was directed by Madison Leigh Lukather.

“Unwanted” is available via all digital service provider here, and the music video can be viewed below:

The Effect recently announced their first show in Los Angeles on October 15. The band’s live debut will take place at The Knitting Factory in North Hollywood. The show will start at 8 PM and feature a collection of songs that will become the backbone for their upcoming album scheduled for 2024. Limited tickets remain for the show and can be purchased here.

The members of The Effect—Trev Lukather [guitar, producer], Nic Collins [drums], Steve Maggiora [keys], and Emmett Stang [lead vocals]—found each other at the perfect moment. Beyond serendipity, similar experiences cemented an instant bond between these musicians. Each member had logged miles on the road and countless hours in the studio on his own. Trev shined as a solo artist and producer and writer for the likes of Halestorm and Dorothy, Nic held down the drums on tour alongside Phil Collins, Genesis, and Mike + The Mechanics, Steve crisscrossed the globe in toto, and Emmett exploded with consistent viral success. Taking the connection one step further, Trev and Nic each grew up as the sons of rock icons—Steve Lukather of Toto and Phil Collins, respectively. They forged a friendship in 2023 and decided to write and record together, welcoming Steve and Emmett to the fold shortly after. The musicians congregated at Trev’s home studio in Los Angeles for “band camp” and immediately gelled, rallying around a signature sound infusing stadium rock energy and spirit with pop palatability. Now, they come together as The Effect, introducing their vision with the single “Unwanted” and more to come.

(Photo - Madison Leigh Lukather)