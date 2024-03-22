THE EFFECT Feat. Sons Of STEVE LUKATHER, PHIL COLLINS Release “Toxic Envy” Music Video

With 2024 proving to be a breakout year for the band, Los Angeles quartet The Effect are releasing the opening track from their self-titled debut album that is set to release later in 2024. “Toxic Envy” is a mid-tempo rocker that allows the band comprised of Trev Lukather (son of Toto’s Steve Lukather) on guitars, Nic Collins (son of Phil Collins) on drums, Steve Maggiora (Toto) on keyboards and newcomer Emmett Stang on vocals to showcase their individual talents throughout the track.

Opening with a driving drum beat by Collins and ethereal keyboards from Maggiora, the intro builds until Stang’s scream gives way to Lukather’s guitar riff taking the listener on a rock-n-roll journey. The song was produced by Trev Lukather and the music video marks the return of director Madison Leigh Lukather - who has directed all of the band’s videos – and features styling by The Sisters Closet. The track is available for streaming here and the music video can be seen below:

“’Toxic Envy’ is probably the most hard-rock tune on the record. And it’s definitely my favorite drum song on the record too. Trev’s riffs and arrangement ideas made it a field day for me when writing the parts and I wanted to match that energy with what I was doing behind the kit. After laying my parts down, I couldn’t have been happier with what Steve and Emmett laid down on top. It’s another example of The Effect being able to write heavy songs with big riffs, while having a memorable melody and pop sensibility,” explains Nic Collins.

“The song shines light on the dark side of people. Those that want to throw you off your path. Those who dream bash and project their own insecurities on to you. People you feel don’t want you to succeed because they are not where they want to be in their own life. If they are not happy, you are not allowed to be happy. We have all encountered people like that and That is Toxic Envy,” adds Trev Lukather.

After the success of their first-ever live show last October and the response to their debut song “Unwanted” and follow up “Something Wrong,” The Effect have done a lot to develop their brand in less than six short months. The band has recently found mainstream attention with media partners like People Magazine, American Songwriter, Loudwire, and others all talking about the newcomers and their unique sound. The band even had the video for “Unwanted” reach #1 on the season finale of AXS TV’s flagship music program on Thursday nights – The Power Hour. The Effect has done a few shows opening for Steel Panther and most-recently with Evan Stanley and will be taking their music to Europe this June where they will open for Toto on a bunch of dates along with festival and headline shows.

More shows to be announced in the near future and ticket information for all shows can be found at theeffectband.com.

The Effect live:

June

8 – Puilacher, France – Coop Live Festival 2024

14 – Hoofddorp, Netherlands – Venue Duycker

15 – Hertogenbosch, Netherlands – Willem Twee Poppodium

16 – Zoetermeer, Netherlands – Cultuurpodium Boerderij

24 – Munich, Germany – Tollwood Music Festival*

25 – Hamburg, Germany – Stadtpark*

27 – Haltern am See, Germany – Seebad Haltern*

28 – Buren, Germany – Almeauen Park*

29 – Zwickau, Germany – Freilichtbuhne Zwickau*

30 – Bruchsal, Germany – Castle of Bruchsal*

July

2 – Berlin, Germany – Spandauer Zitadelle*

*with Toto

(Photo – Michelle Weber and The Sisters Closet)