THE EFFECT Team Up With STEVE PERRY To Release Cover Of JOURNEY’s "It Could Have Been You"; Official Music Video Posted

With 2024 continuing to bring new highlights and opportunities for Los Angeles rockers The Effect, the trio comprised of Trev Lukather (son of Toto’s Steve Lukather) on guitars, Nic Collins (son of Phil Collins) on drums, and newcomer Emmett Stang on vocals have partnered with musical legend Steve Perry of Journey to record a cover of Journey’s “It Could Have Been You”. The song comes from Journey’s 1986 album, Raised On Radio.

The idea to work together came from a conversation between Trev and Steve and the rest of the band jumped at the chance to work with Perry. The song was produced by Trev Lukather and the music video marks the return of director Madison Leigh Lukather - who has directed all of the band’s videos - and features styling by The Sisters Closet. The song can be found via all Digital Service Providers here, and the music video can be viewed below.

A message from Steve Perry about "It Could Have Been You": "In 1986, the Journey Raised On Radio record was released and in it was a song I've always felt was a diamond in the ruff. I've known Trev Lukather since he was 9 years old, and he is a very gifted musician. One day we were talking about his new band, The Effect … He surprisingly mentioned 'It Could Have Been You' is one of his favorite tracks from that record, I told him I felt the same. I then said, why don’t you record it? He asked if I would sing on it if they did, I said... 'Of course, my most precious!' I must say, singing on their powerful track brought out a vocal experience from years ago! So now... releasing on May 7th on all socials and streaming is a powerful reimagined version of 'It Could Have Been You' by... The Effect. Have a listen!"

After the success of their first-ever live show last October and the response to their debut song “Unwanted", the follow-up “Something Wrong” and most recently “Toxic Envy”, The Effect have done a lot to develop their brand in less than 8 short months.

The Effect has done a few shows opening for Steel Panther and most-recently with Evan Stanley. They recently announced some dates opening for Billy Idol in the United States and will be taking their music to Europe this June where they will open for Toto on a bunch of dates along with festival and headline shows. The band was recently added to the prestigious Isle Of Wight Festival 2024 where they will be performing on the River Stage on June 21. More shows to be announced in the near future and information on tickets for all shows can be found here.

The Effect 2024 tour dates:

May

10 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater #

11 - Tucson, AZ - AVA Amphitheater #

14 - Catoosa, OK - Hard Rock #

16 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl #

19 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock #

June

8 - Puilacher, France - Coop Live Festival 2024

14 - Hoofddorp, Netherlands - venue Duycker

15 - Hertogenbosch, Netherlands - Willem Twee poppodium

16 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Cultuurpodium Boerderij

21 - Isle Of Wight Festival 2024

24 - Munich, Germany - Tollwood Music Festival *

25 - Hamburg, Germany - Stadtpark *

27 - Haltern am See, Germany - Seebad Haltern *

28 - Büren, Germany - Almeauen Park *

29 - Zwickau, Germany - Freilichtbühne Zwickau *(

30 - Bruchsal, Germany - Castle of Bruchsal *

July

2 - Berlin, Germany - Spandauer Zitadelle *

# with Billy Idol

* with Toto

Recently, original keyboardist Steve Maggiora announced his departure from the band in an Instagram post. “Sad to announce my departure from @theeffectband. I’m eternally grateful to @trevlukather @nic_collins, @emmettleestang, and the whole Effect family for having me, and though I will not be continuing as a member of the project, I’ll always be a fan and support as I can. It was a heartbreaking decision to make, but unfortunately unavoidable. Please keep following, supporting and sharing The Effect - the music we created is some of my favorites that I’ve ever worked on, they rock and are gonna take over and it’s gonna be iconic! #theeffect”

The Effect posted this in response: “It is with a heavy heart we announce the departure of our brother Steve Maggiora from The Effect. Although Steve will not be continuing as a member of the band, the collaboration does not end here. The Effect will be moving forward with the 3 core members Trev, Nic and Emmett. Steve has an amazing send off with the music video of “It Could Have Been You” We love you Steve!! @stevemaggioraofficial”

More information on the debut album for The Effect will be available in the future.