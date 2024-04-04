THE END MACHINE Debut "Hell Or Highwater" Music Video

The End Machine have released a video for "Hell Or Highwater", the new single from their new album, The Quantum Phase, out now via Frontiers Music Srl.

Speaking about the single, singer Girish Pradhan said: "I still remember how excited I got when I first heard this riff. I imagined that this could be our way of paying homage to the legendary Deep Purple, musically. The song talks about the adrenalin rush, the energy, and everything involved in performing live and touring. It’s about how one can kick negativity out of the window by witnessing a kick a** hard rock band, live. Needless to say, I had tons of fun writing and recording this and I hope the energy I put in there reaches our fans!”

The End Machine's new album signals a notable change in personnel. Singer Robert Mason has officially parted ways with the group, paving the way for Girish Pradhan, the rising superstar vocalist known for his work under the moniker Girish And The Chronicles and, more recently, with Joel Hoekstra’s 13. The addition of Pradhan to the band is a testament to the keen discernment of Serafino Perugino, president, and founder of Frontiers Records. Perugino, who serves as the executive producer for The End Machine, recognized the incredible talent and potential in Pradhan and brought him to the attention of the band.

Established in 2018, The End Machine released their eponymous debut album, The End Machine, in 2019 bringing early acclaim for not only contemporary production and a modern attitude, but also their perfectly crafted songs, paying homage to their roots and the music that they love. This attitude and talent was equally on display with their 2021 sophomore album, Phase2.

In delivering 2024's The Quantum Phase, The End Machine has not only surpassed expectations but has penned the record of their lives! With each note and lyric, they have exceeded their own artistic aspirations, collectively crafting the album they always wished they had written. This monumental work stands as a testament to The End Machine's evolution, showcasing not only their musical prowess but also their unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of their creative expression.

Tracklisting:

"Black Hole Extinction"

"Silent Winter"

"Killer Of The Night"

"Hell Or High Water"

"Stand Up"

"Burning Man"

"Shattered Glass Heart"

"Time"

"Hunted"

"Stranger In The Mirror"

"Into The Blazing Sun"

"Black Hole Extinction" lyric video:

"Killer Of The Night" video:

"Silent Winter" video:

Produced By: Jeff Pilson for Pilsound Music Inc

Studio: Pilsound Studios, Santa Clarita CA

Recorded By: Jeff Pilson and Girish Pradhan, additional engineering: Olivia Pilson

Mixed By: Alessandro Del Vecchio

Mastered By: Alessandro Del Vecchio

Band members:

George Lynch

Girish Pradhan

Steve Brown

Jeff Pilson