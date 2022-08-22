THE ERINYES Release "Death By A Broken Heart" Music Video

Frontiers Music Srl will release the upcoming self-titled debut album from The Erinyes, an exciting new musical force, fronted by not one, not two, but three incredible vocalists: Justine Daaé, Mizuho Lin, and Nicoletta Rosellini, on September 16.

Watch a music video for the song "Death By A Broken Heart" below, and pre-order/save The Erinyes here.

The band name is derived from Greek mythology, where The Erinyes, also known as the Furies, are a trio of chthonic deities of vengeance. The Erinyes’ singers come from exciting, up-and-coming bands on the metal scene. Justine Daaé fronts her own gothic-industrial metal solo act Elyose out of France, Mizuho Lin is co-lead vocalist in Brazilian symphonic/dark metal band Semblant, and Nicoletta Rosellini sings for the Italian bands Walk In Darkness and Kalidia. Their self-titled debut album as The Erinyes is a concept album centered around three amazons who are having a dispute centered around their love interests.

Written and produced by Aldo Lonobile (Secret Sphere, Timo Tolkki’s Avalon, Archon Angel), this an ambitious, glorious symphonic metal album showcasing the incredible vocal talents of these three young singers. The Erinyes is a must hear for fans of Beyond the Black, Delain, Visions of Atlantis, Exit Eden, and the like.

The Erinyes tracklisting:

"Life Needs Love"

"Drown The Flame"

"On My Way To Love"

"Betrayed"

"Death By A Broken Heart"

"Where Do We Go"

"It's Time"

"Someday"

"My Kiss Goodbye"

"Paradise"

"Take Me"

"You And Me Against The World"

"Death By A Broken Heart" video:

"Betrayed" video:

"Drown The Flame" video:

Lineup:

Justine Daaé - Vocals

Nicoletta Rosellini- Vocals

Mizuho Lin- Vocals

Aldo Lonobile – Guitars

Andrea Buratto – Bass

Michele Sanna – Drums

Antonio agate – Keyboards