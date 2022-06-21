THE ERINYES Release Debut Single And Video "Drown The Flame"

Frontiers Music Srl announces the signing of an exciting new musical force, fronted by not one, not two, but three vocalists, The Erinyes. The band name is derived from Greek mythology, where The Erinyes, also known as the Furies, are a trio of chthonic deities of vengeance.

Vocalists Justine Daaé, Mizuho Lin, and Nicoletta Rosellini share lead vocal duties in The Erinyes. Their debut single and video, "Drown The Flame" is out today. Watch the video below.

"Drown The Flame" serves as a preview of what fans can expect from their upcoming full-length, details of which will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The Erinyes’ singers come from exciting, up-and-coming bands on the metal scene. Justine Daaé fronts her own gothic-industrial metal solo act Elyose out of France, Mizuho Lin is co-lead vocalist in Brazilian symphonic/dark metal band Semblant, and Nicoletta Rosellini sings for the Italian bands Walk In Darkness and Kalidia.