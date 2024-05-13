THE ETERNAL - 2LP Marbled Vinyl Edition Of Skinwalker Album Unboxed; Video

Finnish-Australian metal quartet, The Eternal, will release their new album, Skinwalker, on June 28 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). The transparent/black marbled 2LP edition of the album is unboxed in the new video below:

Skinwalker promises a continuation of their rich musical legacy and yet is set to be a defining moment creatively for the band. The album features several notable guest appearances including Tomi Joutsen (Amorphis), Santeri Kallio (Amorphis), Sami Yli-Sirniö (Kreator) and award-winning Tuvian throat singer Albert Kuvezin (YAT-KHA) to name a few. Recorded at guitarist/singer Mark Kelson's Lucidity Sound Studios and drummer Jan Rechberger's Moon Unit Studios and produced by Kelson, Rechberger as well as guitarist Richie Poate, the record was mixed by Mark and Jan at Moon Unit before sending it off to Crystal Mastering in Melbourne, Australia. In the end, creative force Kelson was even responsible for the artwork, supported by the prominent skills of Travis Smith (Opeth, Amorphis).

Pre-order the album in the physical format of your choice (CD-digi, transparent/black marbled 2LP), pre-save it on your favourite DSP or pre-order it digitally to receive "Skinwalker" and “Deathlike Silence” instantly now at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Abandoned By Hope”

“Deathlike Silence”

“Under The Black”

“Temptation’s Door”

“The Iconoclast”

“When The Fire Dies”

“Fall Upon The Earth”

“Skinwalker”

“Shattered Remains”

"Skinwalker" lyric video:

“Deathlike Silence” video:

(Photo – AJ Savolainen)