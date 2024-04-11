THE ETERNAL Announce Skinwalker Album; Adds AMORPHIS Drummer To Lineup

After 6 years, Finnish-Australian metal quartet The Eternal break the silence by unveiling the first digital single taken from their upcoming seventh studio album, Skinwalker, which is due out on June 28, 2024 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

“Deathlike Silence” serves as the world's introduction to The Eternal's current line-up, featuring the esteemed talents of new members Jan Rechberger (drums; Amorphis) and Niclas Etelävuori (bass; Flat Earth, ex-Amorphis) - not only marking a significant evolution for the band but also standing as a defining moment in their musical journey.

"Lyrically, 'Deathlike Silence' delves deep into the heart of human relationships, exploring the poignant theme of two individuals drifting apart. Through evocative storytelling, the song captures the disorienting confusion and the deafening silence that accompanies the unraveling of once-intertwined lives. The silence becomes a powerful language of its own, speaking volumes in its absence, echoing the unspoken words and unfulfilled promises which linger in the void," explain the band.

Skinwalker promises a continuation of their rich musical legacy and yet is set to be a defining moment creatively for the band. The album features several notable guest appearances including Tomi Joutsen (Amorphis), Santeri Kallio (Amorphis), Sami Yli-Sirniö (Kreator) and award-winning Tuvian throat singer Albert Kuvezin (YAT-KHA) to name a few. Recorded at guitarist/singer Mark Kelson's Lucidity Sound Studios and drummer Jan Rechberger's Moon Unit Studios and produced by Kelson, Rechberger as well as guitarist Richie Poate, the record was mixed by Mark and Jan at Moon Unit before sending it off to Crystal Mastering in Melbourne, Australia. In the end, creative force Kelson was even responsible for the artwork, supported by the prominent skills of Travis Smith (Opeth, Amorphis).

Preorder the album in the physical format of your choice (CD-digi, transparent/black marbled 2LP), pre-save it on your favourite DSP or pre-order it digitally to receive “Deathlike Silence” instantly now at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Abandoned By Hope”

“Deathlike Silence”

“Under The Black”

“Temptation’s Door”

“The Iconoclast”

“When The Fire Dies”

“Fall Upon The Earth”

“Skinwalker”

“Shattered Remains”

“Deathlike Silence” video:

(Photo – AJ Savolainen)