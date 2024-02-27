THE ETERNAL Feat. AMORPHIS, FLAT EARTH Members Sign To Reigning Phoenix Music; Band Announce First Album In Six Years And "Death Like Silence" Digital Single

Today, Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) is pleased to announce the addition of Finnish-Australian metal quartet, The Eternal, to its evergrowing and varied roster.

The group's distinctive sound is a fusion of dark, melancholic, and emotive metal with influences from both doom and progressive genres with the most recent incarnation of the band including Jan Rechberger (Amorphis) and Niclas Etelävuori (Flat Earth, ex-Amorphis) along with longtime members Mark Kelson and Richie Poate. The band recently wrapped up the recording of their upcoming album, Skinwalker, which is set for release in late June 2024.

Drummer/percussionist Jan Rechberger states, "I'm absolutely stoked to announce that The Eternal are joining the Reigning Phoenix Music family with our latest effort titled Skinwalker. A lot of dedication and hard work has been put into the making of this record, we are beyond excited to get this one out to the world."

Guitarist Richie Poate continues, "This record is the culmination of 2 years' work across 2 continents. The Eternal's line-up is the strongest it's been since the band's inception, and we're proud to be working closely with the custodians of some great heavy metal, in Reigning Phoenix Music. We hope you get as much pleasure out of listening to this new record as we had making it. Horns up!"

Niclas Etelävuori (bass) says, "I'm absolutely excited to share the news about our upcoming album Skinwalker. We have poured heart and soul into crafting this album and I couldn't be prouder of what we've created. This album is a testament to our collective passion for our music. The collaboration with Reigning Phoenix Music adds an extra layer of excitement to this release."

"We are extremely pleased to be joining the RPM family and its amazing roster of artists. We have worked very hard to get here and can't wait to share our first offering on the label. These are very exciting times with lots of great music ahead!," concludes vocalist/guitarist Mark Kelson.

The band's RPM A&R representative, Ute Linhart adds, "All of us at Reigning Phoenix Music are thrilled to welcome this creative Finnish-Australian powerhouse to our musical family. Not to mention that drummer Jan Rechberger convinded the group to pass on many other offers to continue to put his trust in our roster alongside his main gig with Amorphis."

The first digital single, "Death Like Silence", is just waiting to conquer the ears of metalheads worldwide. Launching on April 12, the track can be pre-saved here.

Originally forming in Melbourne, Australia, The Eternal emerged onto the music scene in early 2003 before evolving into a truly international collaboration, with half of the members being based in Melbourne, and the other half in Helsinki, Finland. Over their two-decade journey, the band have garnered international acclaim through the release of six studio albums. Their extensive touring has taken them across national and international landscapes, sharing stages with renowned acts such as Amorphis, Anathema, Him, Katatonia, Swallow The Sun, and Opeth among others.

The band's seventh studio album, Skinwalker, promises a continuation of their rich musical legacy and yet is set to be a defining moment creatively for the band. The album features several notable guest appearances including Tomi Joutsen (Amorphis), Santeri Kallio (Amorphis), Sami Yli-Sirniö (Kreator) and award-winning Tuvian throat singer Albert Kuvezin (Yat-Kha) to name a few.

The Eternal are:

Mark Kelson - vocals, guitars

Richie Poate - guitars

Niclas Etelävuori - bass

Jan Rechberger - drums, percussion

(Photo - AJ Savolainen)