THE ETERNAL Launches “Under The Black” Lyric Video

Finnish-Australian metallers The Eternal have unveiled a lyric video for “Under The Black”. The track comes by way of the band’s seventh studio album, Skinwalker, set for release this Friday, June 28th, via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

Marking a fresh start for the group with a renewed lineup, the nine-track Skinwalker will please longtime followers of the band as well as new-found listeners by successfully exploring new sonic territories beyond their comfort zone.

“Under The Black” offers a compelling showcase of The Eternal's progressive inclinations, blending dynamic shifts and emotive storytelling into a captivating sonic journey. With the introduction of guest Santeri Kallio's (Amorphis) Hammond organ, the track is driven by its pulsating energy. Guided by expressive guitar work and propelled by commanding drums and resounding bass lines, the listener is led through a series of exhilarating peaks and valleys, where haunting vocals take center stage. Dynamically, the track navigates the spectrum from fragile intimacy to bombastic progressive metal, showcasing The Eternal's adeptness at crafting multifaceted compositions.

Stream / purchase “Under The Black” here.

Skinwalker promises a continuation of their rich musical legacy and yet is set to be a defining moment creatively for the band. The album features several notable guest appearances including Tomi Joutsen (Amorphis), Santeri Kallio (Amorphis), Sami Yli-Sirniö (Kreator) and award-winning Tuvian throat singer Albert Kuvezin (YAT-KHA) to name a few. Recorded at guitarist/singer Mark Kelson's Lucidity Sound Studios and drummer Jan Rechberger's Moon Unit Studios and produced by Kelson, Rechberger as well as guitarist Richie Poate, the record was mixed by Mark and Jan at Moon Unit before sending it off to Crystal Mastering in Melbourne, Australia. In the end, creative force Kelson was even responsible for the artwork, supported by the prominent skills of Travis Smith (Opeth, Amorphis).

Pre-order the album in the physical format of your choice (CD-digi, transparent/black marbled 2LP), pre-save it on your favourite DSP or pre-order it digitally to receive "Skinwalker" and “Deathlike Silence” instantly now at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Abandoned By Hope”

“Deathlike Silence”

“Under The Black”

“Temptation’s Door”

“The Iconoclast”

“When The Fire Dies”

“Fall Upon The Earth”

“Skinwalker”

“Shattered Remains”

"Skinwalker" lyric video:

“Deathlike Silence” video:

“When The Fire Dies” video:

Transparent / black marbled 2LP unboxed:

(Photo – AJ Savolainen)