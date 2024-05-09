THE ETERNAL Release Official "Skinwalker" Lyric Video

Finnish-Australian metal quartet, The Eternal, recently returned to the screen with a bang - the announcement of their long-awaited new album, Skinwalker, which is set to be released on June 28 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

In contrast to the first single's title, "Deathlike Silence", the outfit's latest tune caused a stir among fans of melancholic and dark but also progressive metal. Today, the band invite listeners to explore another chapter of the album in the form of its intense title track.

Featuring the acclaimed Tuvan throat singer Albert Kuvezin (YAT-KHA) and Russian singer Emily Saaen, the song incorporates unearthly drones that add an otherworldly dimension to the track. Lyrically describing a shapeshifing entity, The Eternal have masterfully crafted a piece of profound heaviness, with Mark Kelson's almost chant-like vocals enhancing the haunting and eerie atmosphere created by the rest of the group.

Skinwalker promises a continuation of their rich musical legacy and yet is set to be a defining moment creatively for the band. The album features several notable guest appearances including Tomi Joutsen (Amorphis), Santeri Kallio (Amorphis), Sami Yli-Sirniö (Kreator) and award-winning Tuvian throat singer Albert Kuvezin (YAT-KHA) to name a few. Recorded at guitarist/singer Mark Kelson's Lucidity Sound Studios and drummer Jan Rechberger's Moon Unit Studios and produced by Kelson, Rechberger as well as guitarist Richie Poate, the record was mixed by Mark and Jan at Moon Unit before sending it off to Crystal Mastering in Melbourne, Australia. In the end, creative force Kelson was even responsible for the artwork, supported by the prominent skills of Travis Smith (Opeth, Amorphis).

Pre-order the album in the physical format of your choice (CD-digi, transparent/black marbled 2LP), pre-save it on your favourite DSP or pre-order it digitally to receive "Skinwalker" and “Deathlike Silence” instantly now at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Abandoned By Hope”

“Deathlike Silence”

“Under The Black”

“Temptation’s Door”

“The Iconoclast”

“When The Fire Dies”

“Fall Upon The Earth”

“Skinwalker”

“Shattered Remains”

“Deathlike Silence” video:

(Photo – AJ Savolainen)