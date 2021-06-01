THE FIVE HUNDRED Announce A World On Fire Album

British metalcore 5-piece The Five Hundred have announced their new album A World On Fire for July 30, 2021 via Long Branch Records.

Aggressive yet euphoric, empowering yet simultaneously enslaving, The Five Hundred are renowned for overcoming adversities and laying siege to every stage they play. Their debut album Bleed Red told the story of a band struggling with Tourette’s, OCD, and drug addiction. It's now the band’s time to share with the world how they’ve battled through their vices and come out on top. After successful tours up and down the country, Eastern Europe / Russia, and an appearance at the iconic Download festival in 2019, the quintet are back and angrier than ever with their follow-up album.

The Five Hundred have also announced the release of their new single “Our Demise” for June 4, 2021. “Our Demise” follows the band's previous singles “Black Dogs” and “The Rising Tide” which have collectively garnered over 500,000 streams.

Tracklisting:

“Black Dogs”

“The Rising Tide”

“Our Demise”

“The Warmth”

“Walls Of Jericho” (feat. Andreas Bjulver)

“Your Apocalypse” (feat. Jeremy Gomez)

“With Scars”

“Our Curse”

“Agony”

“A World On Fire”

“Black Dogs” video: