THE FIVE HUNDRED Release Official "Walls Of Jericho" Video Featuring CABAL Frontman ANDREAS BJULVER

British metalcore 5-piece, The Five Hundred, have released a video for "Wall Of Jericho", a song from their new album, A World On Fire, out July 30 via Long Branch Records. The song and video features Cabal's Andreas Bjulver on vocals. Watch the clip below.

Aggressive yet euphoric, empowering yet simultaneously enslaving, The Five Hundred are renowned for overcoming adversities and laying siege to every stage they play. Their debut album Bleed Red told the story of a band struggling with Tourette’s, OCD, and drug addiction. It's now the band’s time to share with the world how they’ve battled through their vices and come out on top. After successful tours up and down the country, Eastern Europe / Russia, and an appearance at the iconic Download festival in 2019, the quintet are back and angrier than ever with their follow-up album.

Tracklisting:

“Black Dogs”

“The Rising Tide”

“Our Demise”

“The Warmth”

“Walls Of Jericho” (feat. Andreas Bjulver)

“Your Apocalypse” (feat. Jeremy Gomez)

“With Scars”

“Our Curse”

“Agony”

“A World On Fire”

“Walls Of Jericho”

“Our Demise” video:

“Black Dogs” video: