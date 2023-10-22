THE FIXER Announce "Ghosts Will Tour" Dates For Central And Western Canada

Canadian female-fronted metal band, The Fixer,are gearing up for their "Ghosts Will Tour" run of shows in Central and Western Canada through October and November.

The band comments: "We are very excited to get out there to see some of you again and meet some fresh faces in places we haven't played before. Let's get ready to dance! Let's get ready to headbang! Let's get ready to party!"

Their highly anticipated album, Your Lie, is scheduled to drop on all digital platforms on November 10th via Wormholedeath.

The Fixer recently inked a deal with Wormholedeath for the release of their album, Your Lie, scheduled to drop on all digital platforms on November 10. They have released a new single, "Ghosts Will Talk", which delves into the haunting experience of being burdened by unresolved issues from the past. The emotionally charged lyrics speak of the struggle to find closure and peace while grappling with the specters of memories long gone.

Check it out below, and get the single here.

The Fixer's journey leading up to Your Lie has been filled with challenges, including member changes, a global pandemic, and other unforeseen events. However, the unwavering support and belief from Wormholedeath Records have been instrumental in driving the album to completion. The band is excited to join the talented and diverse roster at Wormholedeath and is ready to unleash their unique sound and vision upon the world.

Lead vocalist Melladonna shares her enthusiasm, stating, "The Fixer is extremely thrilled to release our debut album on a label that has wholeheartedly embraced our vision like Wormholedeath Records. 'Your Lie' encapsulates our growth as a band, maintaining our experimental, dark, and rhythm-focused style while showcasing a refined and confident approach to songwriting. We believe these songs will deeply resonate with those who seek a connection to something beyond the ordinary, something a little Dark, Sexy, and Loud. Welcome to our dark side of fun. We are pleased to meet you."

Your Lie promises to be a sonically dynamic experience, blending earworm melodies, danceable beats, heavy guitars, groovy bass lines, eerie ambiance, and powerful vocals. The album's lead single, "Smoke Show," sets the stage for The Fixer's dark rock sound and visual aesthetic. The accompanying official music video for "Smoke Show" provides a mesmerizing and immersive experience, inviting listeners into The Fixer's hauntingly captivating world.

As The Fixer prepares for the album release, they continue to turn heads with their previous releases, establishing themselves as a must-see live act and earning multiple nominations and wins in their local arts publication. Notably, they were featured as Indie Band of The Week by Alan Cross at 102.1 The Edge in Toronto. With their signing to Wormholedeath Records and several other notable milestones, The Fixer is poised to make an indelible mark on the global metal stage.

Experience the captivating world of The Fixer by watching the official music video for "Smoke Show" below. The single is now available for purchase and streaming on all major music platforms here.

Tracklisting:

"Your Lie"

"Get Greasy"

"Smoke Show"

"Ghosts Will Talk"

"Animal"

"Tounge's Bleeding"

"Colour Deficit"

"Tree Of Fire"

"Unscrewed"

"Your Truth"

"Smoke Show" video:

The Fixer lineup:

Melladonna: Vocals

Vic Sin: Guitars, Vocals & Programming

Ryan Osbourne: Bass & Vocals

The Dreamboat: Guitar

Crippler Crash: Live Drums