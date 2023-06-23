THE FLOWER KINGS Launch Final Release In Reissue Series, The Sum Of No Evil

Over the past year, Swedish progressive rock legends The Flower Kings and InsideOutMusic have been reissuing the bands extensive back catalogue as newly remastered and partially remixed editions, with some being available on vinyl for the very first time.

Today sees that campaign reach its culmination with the launch of The Sum Of No Evil on Ltd CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP+CD, and as Digital Album.

You can listen & order all of the available back catalogue here.

Watch Roine Stolt discuss the most recent reissue and more in this new clip:

Tour dates listed on the flyer below:

