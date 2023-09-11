THE FLOWER KINGS Premier "Mother Earth" Music Video; New Album Out Now

The Flower Kings have released their 16th studio album, Look At You Now. Nearing 30 years as a band, the group once again embraces vintage vibes and the warm, inviting sounds reminiscent of legendary and classic 70's albums. Look At You Now is a stunning collection that will transport you to a bygone era of rock with swirling synths & guitars and thematic long-form pieces.

A video for the song, "Mother Earth", can be viewed below.

Roine Stolt comments on the new single: "'“Mother Earth' is the 3rd ’single’ from our new album; a song written by our bass man Michael Stolt - with help from Jannica Lund. A song looking at our environmental crises - at a time when we see them unfolding with terrifying precision - while our leaders seem to be ignoring much of the urgency of these matters. The “looking at us NOW” - is real - we’re nearing the eye of the storm and yet profit goes before concern about our wounded planet. A time for healing is imminent. So, enjoy our new single boys and girls - this track is a free agent but also a part of our new concept piece."

Look At You Now tracklisting:

"Beginner's Eyes"

"The Dream"

"Hollow Man"

"Dr. Ribedeaux"

"Mother Earth"

"The Queen"

"The Light in Your Eyes"

"Seasons End"

"Scars"

"Stronghold"

"Father Sky"

"Day For Peace"

"Look At You Now"

"The Dream" video:

"Beginner's Eyes" video:

Remember to catch The Flower Kings on their upcoming European tour. Dates listed on the flyer below:

The Flower Kings lineup:

Roine Stolt - Vocals, Guitars, Keyboards, Percussion

Hasse Fröberg - Vocals

Michael Stolt - Bass, Vocals, Keyboards (Track 5), Guitar (Track 5)

Mirko Demaio - Drums, Percussion, Keyboard (Track 12)

With:

Hasse Bruniusson - Percussion (Track 3)

Lalle Larsson - Synthesizers (Tracks 4,9)

Jannica Lund - Backing Vocal (Tracks 1,2,3,5,7,11,13)

Marjana Semkina - Vocal (Track 12)

Jörgen Sälde - Nylon Guitar (Track 6)

(Photo - Varg Lund)