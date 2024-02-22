THE FLOWER KINGS Share Drum Playthrough Video For "Beginner's Eyes"

The Flower Kings have released a drum playthrough video for "Beginner's Eyes", the opening track of their latest album, Look At You Now. Watch below:

Nearing 30 years as a band, the group once again embraces vintage vibes and the warm, inviting sounds reminiscent of legendary and classic 70's albums. Look At You Now is a stunning collection that will transport you to a bygone era of rock with swirling synths & guitars and thematic long-form pieces.

Look At You Now tracklisting:

"Beginner's Eyes"

"The Dream"

"Hollow Man"

"Dr. Ribedeaux"

"Mother Earth"

"The Queen"

"The Light in Your Eyes"

"Seasons End"

"Scars"

"Stronghold"

"Father Sky"

"Day For Peace"

"Look At You Now"

The Flower Kings lineup:

Roine Stolt - Vocals, Guitars, Keyboards, Percussion

Hasse Fröberg - Vocals

Michael Stolt - Bass, Vocals, Keyboards (Track 5), Guitar (Track 5)

Mirko Demaio - Drums, Percussion, Keyboard (Track 12)

With:

Hasse Bruniusson - Percussion (Track 3)

Lalle Larsson - Synthesizers (Tracks 4,9)

Jannica Lund - Backing Vocal (Tracks 1,2,3,5,7,11,13)

Marjana Semkina - Vocal (Track 12)

Jörgen Sälde - Nylon Guitar (Track 6)

