THE FLOWER KINGS To Release Look At You Now Album In September; "Beginner's Eyes" Music Video Posted

Now nearing 30 years as a band, The Flower Kings return with their 16th studio album, Look At You Now, out September 8. With its vintage vibes, and the warm and inviting sounds that are reminiscent of legendary and classic 70's albums - Look At You Now is all about the invention of grandiose soundscapes and that analog feel that will transport you to a bygone era of rock with swirling synths & guitars and thematic long-form pieces.

Listen to the first anthem, “Beginner's Eyes”, here. The video can be found below.

The Flower Kings comments on the new release: “Here’s news from veterans The Flower Kings - Album Nr. 16! Like a ghost ship sailing in from faraway places - a set of new songs leave their mark on 2023 - A year most of us will remember for the wars, the migration & refugees, the wildfires, the lost youth, the melting ice, the economic crisis, too many dead heroes, the political unrest. But also, a year that opens to possibilities, re-birth - new ways of thinking - We think this new album from The Kings of the North gives a bit of both.”

The album will be available in the following versions:

- Ltd. CD 6-Panel Digipak

- Ltd. Gatefold Black 2LP 180g Vinyl

- Ltd. Gatefold Transp. Orange/Black Marbled 2LP 180g Vinyl – Limited to only 500 copies

- Ltd. Gatefold Transp. Blue 2LP 180g Vinyl – Limited to only 300 copies

- Ltd. Gatefold Transp. Sunflower Yellow 2LP 180g Vinyl – Limited to only 300 copies

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Look At You Now tracklisting:

"Beginner's Eyes"

"The Dream"

"Hollow Man"

"Dr. Ribedeaux"

"Mother Earth"

"The Queen"

"The Light in Your Eyes"

"Seasons End"

"Scars"

"Stronghold"

"Father Sky"

"Day For Peace"

"Look At You Now"

"Beginner's Eyes" video:

Roine Stolt adds on the album release: “The first track out - and likewise the opening track - is 'Beginner’s Eyes'. A song that has its origin in the very early 90's - a time before The Flower Kings were gathering - but now finally and finely developed and recorded properly. A happy tune with plenty of flowery sunny themes Roine & Hasse vocals united - and a good groove, cool Hammond and Moog blipping' and bloppin' sounds, over a solid beat from Mirko & Michael. There's no doubt that The Flower Kings plays no 'style' - or in no league - other that their own - a style they created and crafted carefully for more than 25 years strong. The album is a celebration of the imagination and craft of those who lead rather than follow. Artwork came in like magic from Joey Tessier - a world of magic and flowery creatures.”

Remember to catch The Flower Kings on their upcoming European tour. Dates listed on the flyer below:

The Flower Kings lineup:

Roine Stolt - Vocals, Guitars, Keyboards, Percussion

Hasse Fröberg - Vocals

Michael Stolt - Bass, Vocals, Keyboards (Track 5), Guitar (Track 5)

Mirko Demaio - Drums, Percussion, Keyboard (Track 12)

With:

Hasse Bruniusson - Percussion (Track 3)

Lalle Larsson - Synthesizers (Tracks 4,9)

Jannica Lund - Backing Vocal (Tracks 1,2,3,5,7,11,13)

Marjana Semkina - Vocal (Track 12)

Jörgen Sälde - Nylon Guitar (Track 6)

(Photo - Varg Lund)