THE FREQUENCY CONSPIRACY Feat. Members Of RAVEN, LAST IN LINE, TYKETTO, 24-7 SPYZ Release Video For Cover Of THE YARDBIRDS Classic "Shapes Of Things"

The Frequency Conspiracy, the new project from Southern California-based drummer Joel Maitoza (24-7 Spyz, Shockhead) has just released a new video for their latest single “Shapes Of Things”, originally written and recorded by The Yardbirds.

Joel states: “We wanted to do something special to celebrate Gary Moore’s birthday this month (one of my favorite guitar players), so we decided to pay tribute and release this cover version of 'Shapes Of Things', which was also featured on his 1983 release Victims Of The Future.”

The new track features Jason (JMR) Richardson on vocals, Joshua Jones on guitar, Miguelon Rodriguez on bass and Joel Maitoza on drums. The latest single is from the nine song debut album, Quarantine Covers, which was released worldwide on January 1st, 2022 and is available now on Amazon, iTunes and all digital and streaming platforms.

Tracklisting:

“Carry On Wayward Son” - Featuring Christophe Godin – Guitars / Jaimie Scott – Bass / Andrew Freeman – Vocals / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Hell Bent for Leather” - Featuring John Gallagher – Vocals, Bass / Joshua Jones – Guitars / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Locked Out Of Heaven” - Featuring Jason (JMR) Richardson – Vocals, Guitars / David Pastorius – Bass / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Words Get In The Way” - Featuring Craig Soderberg - Guitars, Vocals, Keys / Jaimie Scott – Bass / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Rock Candy” - Featuring Joshua Jones – Guitars / Andrew Freeman – Vocals / Rick Skatore – Bass / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Turning Japanese” - Featuring Craig Soderberg - Guitars, Vocals, Keys / Jaimie Scott – Bass / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Shapes Of Things” - Featuring Jason (JMR) Richardson – Vocals / Joshua Jones – Guitars / Miguelon Rodriguez – Bass / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Sailing” - Featuring Craig Soderberg – Guitars, Vocals, Keys / Jaimie Scott – Bass / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Life In The Fast Lane” - Featuring Craig Soderberg – Guitars / Miguelon Rodriguez – Bass / Joey McCaw – Vocals / Joel Maitoza – Drums

Other artist appearances on the album include:

John Gallagher (Raven) – Bass, Vocals

David Pastorius (Pat Travers, Tech N9ne) - Bass

Jaimie Scott (Tyketto) – Bass

Joshua Jones (Poster Child) – Guitars

Christophe Godin (Morgibl, Metal Kartoon, The Prize) - Guitars

Andrew Freeman (Last in Line, Lynch Mob, Offspring) - Vocals

Craig Soderberg (-itis, Shockhead) – Guitars, Vocals, Keyboards

Jason (JMR) Richardson (Year of the Dragon, Patrick Gibson) – Guitars, Vocals

Miguelon Rodriguez (Paul Di'anno, The Worshyp) – Bass

Joey McCaw (Brick Bath, Shockhead) - Vocals

Rick Skatore (24-7 Spyz) – Bass

Joel Maitoza (24-7 Spyz, Shockhead, Elysian, Gangland, Seventrain) – Drums