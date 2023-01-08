THE FREQUENCY CONSPIRACY Releases Video Cover Of "Words Get In The Way" By GLORIA ESTEFAN

The Frequency Conspiracy, the new project from former 24-7 SPYZ drummer Joel Maitoza, has just released a new video for their latest single, "Words Get In The Way". The amped-up cover version of the Gloria Estefan / Miami Sound Machine ballad from 1985 features Craig Soderberg from –itis on guitars / keyboards / vocals, Jaimie Scott from Tyketto on bass, and Joel Maitoza on drums. The latest single is from the nine song debut album titled Quarantine Covers on So Cal Records, which is available now on CD through Amazon, as well as all digital and streaming platforms.

Tracklisting:

“Carry On Wayward Son” - Featuring Christophe Godin – Guitars / Jaimie Scott – Bass / Andrew Freeman – Vocals / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Hell Bent for Leather” - Featuring John Gallagher – Vocals, Bass / Joshua Jones – Guitars / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Locked Out Of Heaven” - Featuring Jason (JMR) Richardson – Vocals, Guitars / David Pastorius – Bass / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Words Get In The Way” - Featuring Craig Soderberg - Guitars, Vocals, Keys / Jaimie Scott – Bass / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Rock Candy” - Featuring Joshua Jones – Guitars / Andrew Freeman – Vocals / Rick Skatore – Bass / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Turning Japanese” - Featuring Craig Soderberg - Guitars, Vocals, Keys / Jaimie Scott – Bass / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Shapes Of Things” - Featuring Jason (JMR) Richardson – Vocals / Joshua Jones – Guitars / Miguelon Rodriguez – Bass / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Sailing” - Featuring Craig Soderberg – Guitars, Vocals, Keys / Jaimie Scott – Bass / Joel Maitoza – Drums

“Life In The Fast Lane” - Featuring Craig Soderberg – Guitars / Miguelon Rodriguez – Bass / Joey McCaw – Vocals / Joel Maitoza – Drums

Other artist appearances on the album include:

John Gallagher (Raven) – Bass, Vocals

David Pastorius (Pat Travers, Tech N9ne) - Bass

Jaimie Scott (Tyketto) – Bass

Joshua Jones (Poster Child) – Guitars

Christophe Godin (Morgibl, Metal Kartoon, The Prize) - Guitars

Andrew Freeman (Last in Line, Lynch Mob, Offspring) - Vocals

Craig Soderberg (-itis, Shockhead) – Guitars, Vocals, Keyboards

Jason (JMR) Richardson (Year of the Dragon, Patrick Gibson) – Guitars, Vocals

Miguelon Rodriguez (Paul Di'anno, The Worshyp) – Bass

Joey McCaw (Brick Bath, Shockhead) - Vocals

Rick Skatore (24-7 Spyz) – Bass

Joel Maitoza (24-7 Spyz, Shockhead, Elysian, Gangland, Seventrain) – Drums