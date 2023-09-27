THE FUSION SYNDICATE - Cosmic Forces Unite Guitarist MARTY FRIEDMAN And Keyboard King BRIAN AUGER On New Single "Meteor Shower"' Audio

If you thought you would have to wait another 10 years for a new Fusion Syndicate album to light up the night sky, we have some exciting news for you. Yes it took over a decade for the jazz fusion supergroup to follow up its 2012 debut self-titled album with their sophomore effort, A Speedway On Saturn’s Rings, released earlier this month. But now comes the announcement that the group is set to release another full-length album, Beautiful Horizon, on November 3, ensuring that their fans and followers will have plenty to tide them over for at least another decade or more!

Beautiful Horizon is in many ways a companion piece to Speedway, continuing its cosmic theme while expanding its universe with a mindblowing array of eclectic performers including Fishbone's Angelo Moore, The Door's Robby Krieger, PiL's Jah Wobble, Mahavishnu Orchestra's Jerry Goodman, Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth), Chrome's Helios Creed, and more. The album showcases even more adventurous, musically complex master works, including the album’s first single “Meteor Shower,” which is released today. The combination of fiery metal guitarist Marty Friedman and icy cool keyboardist Brian Auger creates a brilliant once-in-a-lifetime cosmic event that not even Haley’s comet could upstage!

Stream/download the single here, listen below.

Watch for the full album experience of Beautiful Horizon to be released on CD and digital with bonus tracks that feature additional performances Steve Morse, Tony Kaye, John Etheridge, Steve Hillage and others. And keep watching the night sky for the appearance of the vinyl version following shortly after.

Order the CD here. Pre-order/pre-save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Blood Red Supermoon Musick"

"Andromeda Passage"

"Cosmic Feeling"

"Got Me In A Lunar Funk"

"Retrograde"

"Meteor Shower"

"Beautiful Horizon"

Bonus tracks:

"At The Edge Of The Middle"

"Atom Smashing"

"In The Spirit Of…"

"Meteor Shower":