THE GATHERING Launch Music Video For New Single "We Rise"

Legendary Dutch metal/rock unit, The Gathering, will release their new album, Beautiful Distortion, on April 29 via Psychonaut Records. The album is available for pre-order here, and a music video for the second single, "We Rise", is available for streaming below.

The band on the new record: "Beautiful Distortion is a typical eclectic The Gathering album, although it may be our most dynamic and melodic album to date. The Gathering’s signature atmospheric and electronic rock sound is topped with the warm Nordic vocal lines by Silje Wergeland. The producer of the album is Attie Bauw, who also produced Home and How To Measure A Planet?. Artwork album by Studio Captain."

Vocalist Silje Wergeland added: "We wanted the artwork and title to reflect the times we have been in lately. Both with the pandemic, trying to be creative in isolation, all our everyday struggles, in private life, in relationships, and all that comes in life and with not being able to meet face to face. It symbolizes communication, or the lack of it, the interaction that has been out of balance. But at the same time, all the beauty that can come out of this distortion, such as new music, ideas and perspectives. It has been a long way, but we are so pleased and excited to soon reveal what we have been working on so hard for the past years."

Tracklisting:

"In Colour"

"When We Fall"

"Grounded"

"We Rise"

"Black Is Magnified"

"Weightless"

"Pulse Of Life"

"On Delay"

"We Rise" video:

"In Colour":

The Gathering lineup:

Frank Boeijen - keyboards, hammond, rhodes, wurlitzer & grand piano



Hugo Prinsen Geerligs - bass guitars, electric guitars, keyboards, grand piano & percussion



René Rutten - electric and acoustic guitars, keyboards & percussion



Hans Rutten - drums & percussion



Silje Wergeland - vocals

(Photo - The Gathering)