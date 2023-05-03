THE GEMS Featuring Former Members Of THUNDERMOTHER Ink Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records

Swedish rock trio, The Gems, have signed a worldwide contract with Napalm Records. The new band consists of three ex-Thundermother members - vocalist Guernica Mancini, drummer Emlee Johansson and guitarist/bassist Mona Lindgren - who are ready to kickstart this exciting chapter by releasing their first single, "Like A Phoenix", very soon.

The Gems are currently working hard on finishing their debut album, but will also make time to play their second show ever at Downtown Riot festival in their hometown of Stockholm, Sweden this Saturday, May 6. With their previous band, the musicians performed at many of the most important European festivals like Wacken Open Air and Sweden Rock Festival, played a streaming show from Olympiastadion in Berlin, and even toured with rock legends Scorpions in North America - so there is no doubt that their performance will be a full-on rock’n’roll experience. Make sure to stay tuned for more news on their upcoming album.

The Gems on the signing: ”We are so happy and excited to be a part of the Napalm Records family. We feel very confident that Napalm is the perfect label for us to spread our music, and that we will make a great team together and conquer the world!”

Napalm Records CEO Thomas Caser: “With The Gems the name says it all! The musicians are already well-known to every rock fan and we are convinced that we have discovered a new star in the rock scene. We are already looking forward to the first anthems from the Swedes!”

The Gems are:

Guernica Mancini – Vocals

Emlee Johansson – Drums

Mona Lindgren – Guitar, Bass

(Photo - Mikael Hultén)