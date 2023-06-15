THE GEMS Featuring Former THUNDERMOTHER Members Release "Like A Phoenix" Standalone Single And Music Video

New Swedish rock trio, The Gems, present their first song ever, the stunning standalone single, "Like A Phoenix". The band consisting of three ex-Thundermother members - vocalist Guernica Mancini, drummer Emlee Johansson and guitarist/bassist Mona Lindgren - rises from the ashes on the powerful official music video, edited by Johansson.

While The Gems are currently in the process of finishing production on their debut album, the trio is already performing live internationally. Next Wednesday, June 21, fans will have the chance to catch The Gems’ energetic rock’n’roll show for the first time in Germany, when the band headlines at the Kieler Woche.

The Gems on “Like A Phoenix”: ”This song is all about getting up when you've been pushed down, not letting the negative words of others define you. Rise like a phoenix - the main focus is to empower and give you the motivation to never give up. The video is about the "rebirth" of us as a band and how we, through fire, have become something much stronger and fearless. We felt it was the perfect first single on our new journey as The Gems, and we absolutely love the song!!”

Watch the official music video for “Like A Phoenix” below:

The Gems are:

Guernica Mancini – Vocals

Emlee Johansson – Drums

Mona Lindgren – Guitar, Bass

(Photo - Mikael Hultén)