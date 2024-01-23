THE GEMS Release New Single And Lyric Video "Fruits Of My Labor"

Emerging Swedish rock band, The Gems, gear up for the release of their debut album Phoenix, out this Friday, January 26, by revealing their fifth single, "Fruits Of My Labor". The trio consisting of three ex-Thundermother members, Guernica Mancini, Emlee Johansson, and Mona “Demona” Lindgren, caught the attention of the music industry even before they had a name, and started playing live internationally when they only had one standalone single out, already receiving significant airplay chart success in Germany.

The members of The Gems hit #6 on the Official German Album Charts twice with their previous band and performed at many huge international festivals such as Wacken, Sweden Rock, and Alcatraz, as well as provided tour support for the iconic rock band Scorpions. With their debut album, Phoenix, The Gems rise from the ashes, ready to take over the rock scene. Check out the lyric video for “Fruits Of My Labor” below.

Says the band: “This song is about overcoming and appreciating the struggles on the way to making your dreams come true.♥”

Captivating, chanting intro track “Aurora” allows vocalist Guernica Mancini's distinctive, strong and bluesy vocals shine, and sets the scene before the catchy rock’n’roll anthem “Queens” roars as a celebration of feminine power. Standing up for oneself, fighting back and rising above are some of the main lyrical themes of Phoenix, which “Send Me To The Wolves” is an outstanding example of. The song’s storyline champions overcoming and not giving in to oppressors, before “Domino” takes The Gems’ grooviness to the level of legendary classic rock bands of the 70s.

With emotional tracks like “Undiscovered Paths” and “Fruits Of My Labor”, The Gems bring significant depth and variety to the album, distancing themselves from their history. Stunning interlude “Maria's Song”, featuring violinist Maria Jern, fades into the touching ballad “Ease Your Pain” - giving extra space to the exceptional guitar work of Mona “Demona” Lindgren. Following track “Running” shines as a surefire future hit with more impressive guitar work and Emlee Johansson’s hard hitting drums, before the beautifully stripped down acoustic version of “Like A Phoenix” - backed with acoustic guitar by producer Johan Randén - wraps up The Gems’ debut album.

Phoenix was mastered by Plec Johannsons (Soilwork, Hank von Hell, Firewind) and its artwork was created by ex-Thundermother member Giorgia Carteri (Soilwork, The Nightflight Orchestra).

It is clear that the seasoned musicians of The Gems won’t settle in the shadows of their prior successes. With their fresh, convincing debut offering, The Gems take a stand and leave the past behind. Make no mistake - with Phoenix, The Gems will conquer the international rock scene in a heartbeat.

The Gems on Phoenix: “Phoenix marks the beginning, the rise of The Gems. This album takes you on a journey through one of our toughest times. Through this creative process we were able to really dig deep and let go of a lot of emotional baggage, and find true happiness in music again. The new found freedom our band has been given us shines through on this album. We couldn't be prouder of what we've accomplished, and the true Rock n Roll Sisterhood and community we've built through these few months of our existence. Phoenix is the perfect album for anyone going through a tough time, having the rug pulled out under you and somehow finding the strength to rebuild. You'll get the full range of emotions, masterfully produced by our dear friend Johan Randén, who we also wrote some of the songs with. We hope people will love Phoenix and really enjoy the epic ride this album will take you on.”

Phoenix will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digisleeve

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Violet

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Blue

- Deluxe Box, 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Orange, Red Marbled (incl Slipmat, 16p booklet, cotton bag (38x42cm)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Phoenix tracklisting:

"Aurora" - Interlude

"Queens"

"Send Me To The Wolves"

"Domino"

"Silver Tongue"

"Undiscovered Paths"

"Maria's Song" - Interlude

"Ease Your Pain"

"Running"

"Renaissance" - Interlude

"Like A Phoenix"

"P.S.Y.C.H.O"

"Kiss it Goodbye"

"Force Of Nature"

"Fruits Of My Labor"

"Like A Phoenix" - Acoustic Version

“Undiscovered Paths” video:

"P.S.Y.C.H.O" video:

"Send Me To The Wolves" video:

"Like A Phoenix" video:

The Gems are:

Guernica Mancini - Vocals

Emlee Johansson - Drums

Mona “Demona” Lindgren - Guitar, Bass

(Photo - Gustaf Sandholm Andersson)