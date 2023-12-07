THE GEMS Release New Single And Music Video "Undiscovered Paths"

Emerging Swedish rock band, The Gems, have unveiled their new single, the emotional “Undiscovered Paths”, off of their upcoming debut album, Phoenix, out January 26 via Napalm Records.

With their previous band, Thundermother, the members of The Gems stormed the Official German Album Charts (reaching #6 with their last two albums) and commanded international stages - electrifying crowds at renowned rock festivals like Wacken, Sweden Rock, and Alcatraz, while supporting legendary acts such as the Scorpions. Now, the new trio distance themselves from their past.

Having proven their exceptional potential straight from the release of their very first standalone single, “Like A Phoenix”, in summer 2023 (#2 German Rock Radio Airplay Charts), The Gems have already been approached by many important festivals and concert agencies for 2024 bookings. With the release of their debut album, The Gems are ready to take over the rock scene.

The Gems on “Undiscovered Paths”: "This song differs from the other songs on our album. It's a more vulnerable track, very melancholic, yet hopeful. A deeper knowing that it's all going to be fine, when you feel that you are at a crossroad and everything feels unclear. This is our reminder that there's always a light at the end of the tunnel. This is by far the most modern rock sounding track of our album and we love it!"

Captivating, chanting intro track “Aurora” allows vocalist Guernica Mancini's distinctive, strong and bluesy vocals shine, and sets the scene before the catchy rock’n’roll anthem “Queens” roars as a celebration of feminine power. Standing up for oneself, fighting back and rising above are some of the main lyrical themes of Phoenix, which “Send Me To The Wolves” is an outstanding example of. The song’s storyline champions overcoming and not giving in to oppressors, before “Domino” takes The Gems’ grooviness to the level of legendary classic rock bands of the 70s.

With emotional tracks like “Undiscovered Paths” and “Fruits Of My Labor”, The Gems bring significant depth and variety to the album, distancing themselves from their history. Stunning interlude “Maria's Song”, featuring violinist Maria Jern, fades into the touching ballad “Ease Your Pain” - giving extra space to the exceptional guitar work of Mona “Demona” Lindgren. Following track “Running” shines as a surefire future hit with more impressive guitar work and Emlee Johansson’s hard hitting drums, before the beautifully stripped down acoustic version of “Like A Phoenix” - backed with acoustic guitar by producer Johan Randén - wraps up The Gems’ debut album.

Phoenix was mastered by Plec Johannsons (Soilwork, Hank von Hell, Firewind) and its artwork was created by ex-Thundermother member Giorgia Carteri (Soilwork, The Nightflight Orchestra).

It is clear that the seasoned musicians of The Gems won’t settle in the shadows of their prior successes. With their fresh, convincing debut offering, The Gems take a stand and leave the past behind. Make no mistake - with Phoenix, The Gems will conquer the international rock scene in a heartbeat.

The Gems on Phoenix: “Phoenix marks the beginning, the rise of The Gems. This album takes you on a journey through one of our toughest times. Through this creative process we were able to really dig deep and let go of a lot of emotional baggage, and find true happiness in music again. The new found freedom our band has been given us shines through on this album. We couldn't be prouder of what we've accomplished, and the true Rock n Roll Sisterhood and community we've built through these few months of our existence. Phoenix is the perfect album for anyone going through a tough time, having the rug pulled out under you and somehow finding the strength to rebuild. You'll get the full range of emotions, masterfully produced by our dear friend Johan Randén, who we also wrote some of the songs with. We hope people will love Phoenix and really enjoy the epic ride this album will take you on.”

Phoenix will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digisleeve

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Violet

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Blue

- Deluxe Box, 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Orange, Red Marbled (incl Slipmat, 16p booklet, cotton bag (38x42cm)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Phoenix tracklisting:

"Aurora" - Interlude

"Queens"

"Send Me To The Wolves"

"Domino"

"Silver Tongue"

"Undiscovered Paths"

"Maria's Song" - Interlude

"Ease Your Pain"

"Running"

"Renaissance" - Interlude

"Like A Phoenix"

"P.S.Y.C.H.O"

"Kiss it Goodbye"

"Force Of Nature"

"Fruits Of My Labor"

"Like A Phoenix" - Acoustic Version

"P.S.Y.C.H.O" video:

"Send Me To The Wolves" video:

"Like A Phoenix" video:

The Gems are:

Guernica Mancini - Vocals

Emlee Johansson - Drums

Mona “Demona” Lindgren - Guitar, Bass

(Photo - Gustaf Sandholm Andersson)