THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS Announce US And European Headline Tours

The Georgia Thunderbolts "are stoked to announce our US and European headline tour! Where will we see you? Tickets are on sale now with more dates to be announced soon." Confirmed venues are as listed:

June

27 - Dosey Doe Big Barn - The Woodlands, TX

28 - Forest Park - Denison, TX

29 - High Horse Saloon - Texas City, TX

July

5 - First Fridays - Rome, GA

25 - Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN

26 - Trainwreck Saloon Westport - St. Louis, MO

27 - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO

31 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

August

1 - Oskar Blues Grill & Brew - Colorado Springs, CO

3 - Kickstands Campground & Venue - Sturgis, SD

10 - Beaver Dam Amphitheatre - Beaver Dam, KY (with Ace Frehley and Foghat)

23 - Blues Garage - Hannover, Germany

27 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

30 - Karosserifabrikken - Helsingør, Denmark

31 - Sønderborghus - Sønderborg, Denmark

September

3 - Hafenbar Tegel - Berlin, Germany

4 - Gaststätte Stock - Hagen Am Teutoburger Wald, Germany

6 - L.A. Live Style Cafe - Cham, Germany

7 - WaldHaus eV Heilbronn - Heilbronn, Germany

8 - Raismes Fest 2024 - Raismes, France

14 - Zydeco - Birmingham, AL

19 - The Barrelhouse Ballroom - Chattanooga, TN

20 - Smith's Olde Bar - Atlanta, GA

21 - The Grand Theatre - Cartersville, GA

October

25 - Bird's Nest - Dunn, NC

26 - Bird's Nest - Dunn, NC

December

14 - Pillars Pub - Fitzgerald, GA

The Georgia Thunderbolts have announced their highly-anticipated sophomore album, Rise Above It All, set for release on August 23rd via Mascot Records. Featuring the quintet's signature blend of Southern rock, blues, and heartfelt Americana, the 13-track album showcases the band's ability to navigate a vast array of musical terrains, while also capturing the profound emotional and artistic growth fostered by their years on the road. “When you cut back on being a tough guy, more emotions can come through, and you hear that on this record,” says TJ Lyle, lead vocals, harmonica, and keyboards. “This album travels all musical genres,” he adds.

To celebrate the announcement, the band released the album’s latest single, "Stand Up", accompanied by a music video directed by Jim Arbogast. The video captures the band in their element, performing this powerful track that combines slithering guitar riffs and soaring vocals with a Southern rock flair. "I believe this song is relatable to many. It was written with the mindset of overcoming an obstacle I was facing at the time. I hope the listeners can feel that. Perseverance, faith in yourself, and perspective is the key," says Lyle about the new single.

The road to being hailed as the new torchbearers of Southern rock hasn’t been as glamorous as you might imagine for The Georgia Thunderbolts. It wasn’t many years ago that the guys busked at gas stations, fumbled through covers, and drove four hours to Alabama to play to a bartender and a three-legged dog sitting on a barstool.

These days, however, the Rome, Georgia-based quintet is a critically acclaimed and internationally touring band fending off the sophomore slump with its latest release. The Georgia Thunderbolts are rounded out by Zach Everett, bass, classical guitar, harmony vocals; Bristol Perry, drums; Logan Tolbert, guitar; and Riley Couzzourt, guitar. The quintet’s earthy and emotive aesthetic spans late 1960s singer-songwriter intimacy, the yearning of the blues, the mythological stories of country, and a bracing dose of arena-ready classic hard rock.

“I was raised by my dad and my grandma. He loved 1980s rock, and my grandma loved classic country, like Hank Williams Jr., Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard,” Riley says. “As soon as TJ opens his mouth you know we’re from the South.”

Rise Above It All artwork and tracklisting:

"Gonna Shine"

"Rock And Roll Record"

"Rise Above It All"

"Moonlight Play"

"Ain't Got No Money"

"Wait"

"Crawling My Way Back To You"

"She's Gonna Get It"

"Little Jim"

"It Ain't Easy"

"Stand Up"

"Whiskey Talkin'"

"Pricetag"

(Photo credit: Jim Arbogsast)