THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS Ascend With New Single "Rise Above It All"

In an empowering return, The Georgia Thunderbolts have unveiled their latest single, "Rise Above It All", available now on all digital platforms. This new anthem, steeped in the band's signature blend of rock and roll, Southern rock, Americana, and raw, heartfelt energy, serves as an early taste of their eagerly awaited new studio album, due out this fall. Listen here on all digital platforms.

"Alone we can do wonderful things. Together? We can reach immeasurable bounds,” comments vocalist TJ Lyle. “Be kind. Be courageous and even in the darkest of nights, always chase the light! There’s no limit to what we can achieve. Together we can and we will rise above it all."

This release follows the band's debut album, which has quietly become a sensation, amassing over 6 million streams worldwide. The Georgia Thunderbolts continue to forge their path in the music industry, blending timeless rock influences with their unique flair.

Hailing from Rome, Georgia, at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, The Georgia Thunderbolts have blazed a trail for a new generation of classic and southern rock enthusiasts. Their sound, deeply rooted in soulful southern swagger, blistering blues, and raw rock, is reminiscent of the iconic rock 'n' roll legends that influenced their musical journey. Their eclectic inspirations span from southern gospel and Hank Williams to the grit of Black Sabbath, the southern rock charm of the Allman Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd and great Georgia singers like James Brown and Otis Redding. It's not just their music that captures attention; their deep-rooted history in Rome, a town steeped in rich agricultural heritage, influences their lyrical narratives and showcases their authentic southern spirit.

From their early days, the band has shared memorable moments on stage with music titans such as Black Stone Cherry, Deep Purple, the Allman Betts Band and Blackberry Smoke. The band has also performed at notable festivals, including the Georgia Country Music Fest alongside headliner Koe Wetzel. Their debut album, as well as their new album, recorded at the iconic Barrick Recording Studio in Glasgow, KY, is a testament to their dedication, passion, and commitment to rock ‘n’ roll. With tracks that blend anthemic guitar riffs, wild harmonica, and pulse-pounding drums, The Georgia Thunderbolts have proven that they are here to rustle up a new era of rock 'n' roll. Their timeless sound, combined with their relentless work ethic and humility, positions them as torchbearers, ensuring the legacy of southern rock remains vibrant and relevant for generations to come.

The band's ascent is a testament to their dedication, passion, and the vibrant legacy of rock and roll. As they prepare to release their next album, The Georgia Thunderbolts invite fans old and new to join them in this exciting new chapter. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming album, and catch The Georgia Thunderbolts live in a city near you. For tour dates and ticket information, visit GeorgiaThunderbolts.com.

The Georgia Thunderbolts – Tour Dates:

March

9 - Ellis Theater - Philadelphia, MS (with The Kentucky Headhunters)

16 - Coffee Butler Amphitheater - Key West, FL (with Marshall Tucker Band)

17 - Lillian Wells Hall at The Parker - Ft. Lauderdale, FL (with Marshall Tucker Band)

26 - Caloosa Sound Amphitheater - Fort Myers, FL (with Marshall Tucker Band)

April

6 - The Martin Center - Douglas, GA (with Blackberry Smoke)\

August

10 - Beaver Dam Amphitheater - Beaver Dam, KY (with Ace Frehley and Foghat)

(Photo credit: Jim Arbogsast)