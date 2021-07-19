THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS Follow Breakthrough Year With Debut Album

Ushering in a new generation of classic southern rock steeped in soul and the blues, The Georgia Thunderbolts are set to release their debut full-length album, Can We Get A Witness, out October 15th on digipack CD via Mascot Records. A vinyl edition of the album, with bonus track “Better Run From The Beast,” will be out November 26th. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

The Georgia Thunderbolts’ debut album features their scorching signature style steeped in soulful southern swagger, blistering blues, and raw rock with a wide swath of inspirations, ranging from southern gospel and Hank Williams to Merle Haggard, Neil Young, Little Feat and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The album comprises thirteen undeniable anthems doused in anthemic riffs, wild harmonica, and pulse-pounding drums. The Georgia Thunderbolts rustle up a new era of rock ‘n’ roll, informed by their history in Rome, GA - a town with a deep agricultural history. So when they sing, "Spirit Of A Workin' Man," you better believe they mean it.

Tracklisting:

"Take It Slow"

"Lend A Hand"

"So You Wanna Change The World"

"Looking For An Old Friend"

"Spirit Of A Workin’ Man"

"Midnight Rider"

"Be Good To Yourself"

"Half Glass Woman"

"Dancin’ With The Devil"

"Can I Get A Witness"

"Walk Tall Man"

"It’s Alright"

"Set Me Free"

"Better Run From The Beast" (Vinyl Bonus Track)

The album title, Can We Get A Witness, represents "overcoming the obstacles in life," says vocalist TJ Lyle. "Everybody has their ups and downs, but it's how you persevere and prosper through adversity that shows your true colors. The song ‘Can I Get A Witness’ is a statement that goes out to anyone who has the desire and faith in themselves and others to be successful."

"There's a message to what we're doing," comments drummer Bristol Perry. "It's okay to be yourself. If you're going through hard times, the music will always be there. We'd love to remind everyone of that.”

Check out The Georgia Thunderbolts version of the Frankie Miller classic "Be Good To Yourself", from their upcoming album, Can We Get A Witness, out everywhere October 15th.