THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS Release Video For "Take It Slow"

The Georgia Thunderbolts are riding high in their new video for “Take It Slow”. Directed by Jim Arborgast, the hard-charging video is the first taste of The Georgia Thunderbolts’ new set of material, slated for release later this year. “'Take It Slow' is about living life by the wayside,” explains guitarist Riley Couzzourt. “Life wasn’t meant to be fast lived, but to be enjoyed and memorable.” “This song is for anyone who wants to just let loose,” adds vocalist TJ Lyle. “The struggles of life sometimes seem overbearing, but the answer is to just sit back, relax and 'Take It Slow'.”

Whether it be on the banks of the Mississippi River or deep in the heart of the English countryside, rock ‘n’ roll lives, breathes, and burns on the outskirts. Hailing from Rome, GA at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, The Georgia Thunderbolts’ scorching signature style is steeped in raw rock, soulful southern swagger, and blistering blues. With a wide swath of inspirations, ranging from southern gospel and Hank Williams to Merle Haggard, Neil Young, Little Feat, Ozzy Osbourne, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, the band cut their teeth performing with everyone from The Kentucky Headhunters to Blackberry Smoke, resulting in a signature sound steeped in anthemic riffs, wild harmonica, and pulse-pounding drums.

“We’re going for that timeless and classic sound with a modern twist and newer attitude,” exclaims Lyle. “We all grew up on rock music,” Riley adds. “If I could think of three words to describe us, they would be ‘Hardworking, Determined, and Humble.’” Drummer Bristol Perry grins, “If I could think of three words, they would be ‘Rock and Roll.’”