THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS Stream Cover Of “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”

The Georgia Thunderbolts have uploaded their version of the Christmas classic “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”. Stream it here and listen now:

The Georgia Thunderbolts version of "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" is from the Mascot Records Christmas Rock Vol. 2 Digital EP.

Check out The Georgia Thunderbolts debut album, Can We Get A Witness, at this location.

Catch The Georgia Thunderbolts live, opening for Black Stone Cherry, at the following shows:

December

8 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

10 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

11 - The Electric Ballroom - Angola, IN

12 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

14 - Lafayette's Music Room - Memphis, TN

15 - The Loft - Atlanta, GA

(Photo courtesy of T. Dean Images & Music Entertainment)