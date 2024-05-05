THE GEORGIA THUNDERBOLTS Triumph With Rise Above It All; Release Video For "Stand Up"

The Georgia Thunderbolts have announced their highly-anticipated sophomore album, Rise Above It All, set for release on August 23rd via Mascot Records. Featuring the quintet's signature blend of Southern rock, blues, and heartfelt Americana, the 13-track album showcases the band's ability to navigate a vast array of musical terrains, while also capturing the profound emotional and artistic growth fostered by their years on the road. “When you cut back on being a tough guy, more emotions can come through, and you hear that on this record,” says TJ Lyle, lead vocals, harmonica, and keyboards. “This album travels all musical genres,” he adds.

To celebrate the announcement, the band released the album’s latest single, "Stand Up", accompanied by a music video directed by Jim Arbogast. The video captures the band in their element, performing this powerful track that combines slithering guitar riffs and soaring vocals with a Southern rock flair. "I believe this song is relatable to many. It was written with the mindset of overcoming an obstacle I was facing at the time. I hope the listeners can feel that. Perseverance, faith in yourself, and perspective is the key," says Lyle about the new single.

The road to being hailed as the new torchbearers of Southern rock hasn’t been as glamorous as you might imagine for The Georgia Thunderbolts. It wasn’t many years ago that the guys busked at gas stations, fumbled through covers, and drove four hours to Alabama to play to a bartender and a three-legged dog sitting on a barstool.

These days, however, the Rome, Georgia-based quintet is a critically acclaimed and internationally touring band fending off the sophomore slump with its latest release. The Georgia Thunderbolts are rounded out by Zach Everett, bass, classical guitar, harmony vocals; Bristol Perry, drums; Logan Tolbert, guitar; and Riley Couzzourt, guitar. The quintet’s earthy and emotive aesthetic spans late 1960s singer-songwriter intimacy, the yearning of the blues, the mythological stories of country, and a bracing dose of arena-ready classic hard rock.

“I was raised by my dad and my grandma. He loved 1980s rock, and my grandma loved classic country, like Hank Williams Jr., Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard,” Riley says. “As soon as TJ opens his mouth you know we’re from the South.”

Rise Above It All artwork and tracklisting:

"Gonna Shine"

"Rock And Roll Record"

"Rise Above It All"

"Moonlight Play"

"Ain't Got No Money"

"Wait"

"Crawling My Way Back To You"

"She's Gonna Get It"

"Little Jim"

"It Ain't Easy"

"Stand Up"

"Whiskey Talkin'"

"Pricetag"

Previously, The Georgia Thunderbolts released their debut album, Can We Get A Witness, smack in the middle of the pandemic. Despite not having the opportunity to tour, the album amassed over six million streams across digital platforms.

Raring out of lockdown, the guys made up for lost time, performing alongside a who’s who of rock icons. Select live performance highlights include sharing stages with: Black Stone Cherry, Deep Purple, The Marshall Tucker Band, The Allman Betts Band, Blackberry Smoke, The Kentucky Headhunters, The Steel Woods, and The Outlaws.

“We’ve learned a lot from our heroes. Playing with these bands made us better musicians,” TJ says. “Also, seeing the world opens up your perspective as a songwriter—you encounter people from all walks of life.”

However, the most transformative experience for the band has been the month back in 2022, The Georgia Thunderbolts spent touring Europe with Black Stone Cherry. None of them had been across the pond before, and it was the longest they had been away from home.

Playing historical European theaters and seeing firsthand how their music translated overseas was eye opening. “Hearing people sing our songs back to us felt like we were in the Twilight Zone. We never thought this was possible—it’s a long way from getting beer bottles thrown at us,” TJ says laughing. All the growth and maturation over the past two and half years can be heard on Rise Above It All. The 13-song collection is a flag-planting album, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter as The Georgia Thunderbolts continue to rise and resonate with audiences worldwide.

Catch The Georgia Thunderbolts live at the following shows:

May

25 - Coalfest 2024 - Brilliant, AL

June

1 - The Grove - Glasgow, KY

28 - Summer Concert Series - Denison, TX

July

5 - First Friday's - Rome, GA

26 - Georgia Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In - Dalton, GA (with The Kentucky Headhunters)

August

10 - Beaver Dam Amphitheater - Beaver Dam, KY (with Ace Frehley and Foghat)

(Photo credit: Jim Arbogsast)