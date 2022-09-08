THE GODZ To Release New Album This Fall In Honour Of Frontman / Founder ERIC MOORE

Ohio hard rock outfit Eric Moore's The Godz have announced plans for a new album this fall, entitled Machines. The record will feature the final recordings of the band's founder, Eric Moore, who passed away from cancer in 2019. The band have also announced the recent addition of renowned Tennessee rocker Charlie Bonnet III on guitar and vocals.

Formed in 1976 by Eric Moore, the original line-up of The Godz were signed to Casablanca Records, releasing two landmark albums for the label, and touring with the likes of KISS, Cheap Trick, Blue Öyster Cult, Angel, and many more. The band released many more albums throughout the years with a revolving door of musicians and record labels, with the one constant being Eric Moore. The untimely death of Moore in 2019 brought the band to a temporary halt, with the legacy and future of the band left in the hands of long time manager John Gard, as well as guitarist / producer Jeff Westlake (Hydrogen).

Following is an official statement issued via the official Eric Moore Facebook page:

"The Directive as handed down by The Machine himself in March of 2019. It was everything your momma warned you about. The first new music since The Last Rights. It comes at a time when the collective needs it the most along with some long overdue re-worked material for the absolute maximum sonic overkill. Coming to you in the fall."

In May 2019, Eric Moore, frontman for cult Ohio biker band The Godz, died at the age of 67. Management released the following statement:

"Eric Moore, the lead singer of the hard rock band The Godz passes away after a long battle with bladder cancer.

It is with great sadness and heavy heart that John Gard Management and FnA Records announce the passing of a true rock-n-roll legend, Eric Moore of The Godz. Eric has been battling bladder cancer for many years. The official date of Eric’s passing was on May 17, 2019 in the early hours of the day – just after midnight. Eric was 67 years old.

Eric was known by his legions of fans as a beer-drinking, pistol carrying, blue collar rock-n-roller and the leader of the Godz fans worldwide known The Machines. Eric Moore was the lead singer of The Godz here on earth and he has now embarked on a triumphant return to the one and only God in heaven. Eric will be sorely missed.”

On March 18th, 2014, Eric Moore released a box set titled Godzology on Gard Dog Records. The boxset contains the first two releases of The Godz, and Nothing Is Sacred, in all new remastered forms and also has support shows included: Live from Laredo Texas 1978 and The Agora in Cleveland Ohio from 1979. Also included in the set is a bonus DVD. It is limited to 500 copies.