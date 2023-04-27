The Great Frog Launch New "Play With Fire" Collaboration With THE ROLLING STONES

The Great Frog shop - which was was opened by Carol Lehtonen and Paterson Riley in 1972 on legendary Carnaby Street in London - have once again partnered with The Rolling Stones.

A message states: "The second official collaboration with The Rolling Stones is here! Introducing the 'Play With Fire' collection. Working in collaboration with the band, Reino reimagined the iconic Stones' Tongue motif, setting it alight in flames in true TGF style."

Among the items available:

Play With Fire Curb Bracelet: A Curb Chain Bracelet featuring the new Flame Tongue, designed by Reino. Push the tongue to release and fasten the clasp.

Play With Fire Ring and Studs: A 925 Sterling Silver Ring featuring the new motif, perfect to wear on its own or alongside our existing pieces.

Pair with the new Stones Studs.

Play With Fire Pendant & Chain: A 925 Sterling Silver Pendant Featuring the Stones' Tongue set ablaze with flames. This piece comes with a 50cm ball chain.

