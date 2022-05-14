The Great Frog Partners With ROLLING STONES For Beggars Banquet Collection

The Great Frog shop - which was was opened by Carol Lehtonen and Paterson Riley in 1972 on legendary Carnaby Street in London - have partnered with the Rolling Stones on a long-awaited collaboration inspired by the original artwork from the band’s classic 1968 album, Beggars Banquet. The collection includes:





Rolling Stones Beggars Banquet Defaced Skull Ring

The classic TGF Medium Anatomical Skull Ring, engraved with graffiti from the original Rolling Stones' album cover for Beggars Banquet.

Rolling Stones Beggars Banquet Defaced Skull Bracelet

Rock'n'roll history, engraved onto our ID Bracelet for eternity. This piece, like the Defaced Skull Ring, is engraved with graffiti from the iconic Beggars Banquet album cover. Push the tongue clasp under your thumb to open and fasten.

Rolling Stones Tongue Signet Ring

A 925 Sterling Silver Shield Ring Style Signet featuring The Rolling Stones' infamous 'lips and tongue' logo in Solid 9ct Yellow Gold. The Tongue and Lips logo was designed for the band in 1971 by designer John Pasche, just before The Great Frog was born.

