THE GREAT LIE Featuring Former Members Of MADBALL, MIND OVER MATTER, SILENT MAJORITY And NEGLECT Announce Vertigo EP

Brace yourself for an onslaught of raw energy and unrelenting fury as hardcore punk outfit, The Great Lie, releases their Vertigo EP. Capturing the essence of loss of control and the harsh realities of life, this six-track masterpiece is set to dominate the airwaves and ignite a fire within the hearts of punk rock enthusiasts worldwide.

With their unmistakable sound, The Great Lie is a force to be reckoned with. Led by the dynamic vocals of Kerry Merkle, backed by the thunderous beats of John LaFata on drums, the relentless basslines of Scott Martin, and the searing guitar work and additional vocals of Mike Scarola, the band leaves no room for compromise. Their music hits hard, unafraid to tackle the gritty themes that shape our existence.

Vertigo dives deep into the depths of the human psyche, delivering an unfiltered expression of the chaos that surrounds us. From the opening track "Everything Ends" to the unyielding anthem "Vietcong," each song pulls no punches, fearlessly confronting the listener with unflinching honesty. "Tactful Choices" and "Look Into The Sky" offer a blistering assault on societal norms, while "Southern Drawl" delves into the weight of personal struggles. The EP culminates with the emotionally charged "All This Weight," leaving an indelible mark on your soul.

Fans can expect a relentless assault of heavy and aggressive soundscapes, fused with thought-provoking lyrics that challenge the status quo. Vertigo is available on all major streaming platforms, allowing listeners to immerse themselves in The Great Lie's unparalleled intensity.

In addition, true fans of the genre can experience Vertigo in its purest form on vinyl, courtesy of Lemmis Records. The EP is available for pre-order, ensuring that punk aficionados have the chance to own this powerful collection of tracks in all its analog glory.

Prepare to embrace the chaos and confront the uncontrollable aspects of life as The Great Lie releases Vertigo. Mark your calendars for the EP's release date, and get ready to be consumed by the unyielding power of hardcore punk.

For everything The Great Lie, click here.