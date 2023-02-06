THE GUESS WHO Guitarist RANDY BACHMAN's Date Kept Him Waiting, He Sat At Her Piano And Wrote This Classic In 5 Minutes; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up, two legends and world-class storytellers share the story of one of the biggest radio songs ever. 'These Eyes' was the first big hit written by Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings of The Guess Who. Guitarist Randy Bachman went to pick up a girl for a date and she wasn’t ready, so he sat downstairs waiting, and there happened to be an old piano there, so he wrote this little song in a few minutes. He later took it over to the singer’s house who changed one key lyric… It put this legendary band on the map. As a classic of the late 60s and early 70s, both Randy and Burton tell the story of this classic rock standard."