The Guitar That Nirvana Frontman Kurt Cobain Smashed Was Sold For Almost 600,000 Dollars

In a thrilling sales auction on a Saturday night, the legendary guitar Nirvana’s frontman Kurt Cobain famously smashed during a stage performance was sold for almost $595,900. This price value stood only a few digits shy of a $600,00 round figure and is estimated to be ten times worth the original price.

With the occurrence of this event, it is clear that there is a reignition of the excitement and nostalgia surrounding Cobain’s influential music and the grunge movement of the 1990s. For followers of the band, it is always a delight to watch Kurt Cobain playing guitar.

What Guitar Did Kurt Cobain Use?

The guitar that stole the spotlight is a 1965 Fender Jaguar, known for its distinctive sound and vintage charm, which answers the question, what guitar did Kurt Cobain use?

The instrument is a Stratocaster adorned with bright black and white colors. It is one of the several “strats” the late Kurt destroyed on stage. Made in Japan before it found its way to the hands of the left-handed frontman, it possesses a special white pick, Gotoh tuners, favored by the singer for live shows. On a closer look, the phrase “Boddah Lives” can be seen in the memory of his imaginary childhood friend.

Another inscription on the instrument was a message to Mark Lanegan, the music lead of the Screaming Trees. The late singer was reportedly a close friend and music collaborator of Kurt. The message read, “Hell-o Mark. Love, your pal Kurdt Kobain washed up Rock star.”

This message explains why the instrument was handed to the late Mark after repairs before an agreement to auction the Stratocaster was reached with Darren Julien, CEO Julien’s Auctions. In Julien’s words, “This artifact is really special. Items from Kurt or Nirvana are becoming difficult to gather and remain one of the highest in terms of rock bands collection.”

However, what makes this particular instrument extraordinary is its association with Cobain’s rebellious spirit and a transformative moment in music history. The moment was during their “Nevermind” album live show at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle in 1991. Cobain unleashed his raw energy and smashed the guitar into pieces, leaving an indelible mark on the music world.

After the historic night, the guitar was assembled back into place, but it was rendered unplayable and preserved for future auctions. When the time for the sales came, prices were placed between $60,000 to $80,000. However, the final price tripled the starting figures at the end of Julien’s auction ceremony at Hard Rock Cafe, New York.

Signed by the three key members of the Nirvana band, Krist Novoselic, Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl, the guitar is symbolic and deserving of the massive sale.

The Battle of Bidders in the Auction Area

The Kurt Cobain guitar auction witnessed fierce competition among passionate collectors and devoted fans, highlighting the enduring impact of Cobain and Nirvana. The final price of nearly $600,000 is a testament to this legendary musician’s enduring popularity and cultural significance.

The buyer, whose identity remains undisclosed, has become the proud owner of an iconic piece of rock history - an artifact that was worth every dime spent on acquisition.

As fans and music enthusiasts celebrate this momentous sale, the guitar’s new owner undoubtedly recognizes the immense responsibility of preserving a piece of rock and roll history. The smashed Fender Jaguar is a tangible reminder of the artistic brilliance and sonic revolution that Nirvana brought to the world. Hence, it’s okay to believe that Kurt Cobain’s name has been etched into the annals of music folklore.

Multiple Sales Recorded on Same Day

These auctions showed the effect of betting in the art world and how the higher stakes increase the possibility of winning. Also recognized on the sold-out list was a handwritten set list from Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” debut in 1991. It was auctioned and sold for over $50,000, twelve times higher than the initial price.