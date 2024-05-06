THE HALO EFFECT Announce "Halos Over Europe 2025" Tour With PAIN, BLOODRED HOURGLASS

The Halo Effect, featuring five former members of In Flames - Jesper Strömblad (guitar), Daniel Svensson (drums), Peter Iwers (bass), Niclas Engelin (guitar) and Mikael Stanne (vocals) - have announced that they will start 2025 with a Europe/UK tour with Pain and Bloodred Hourglass.

Tickets for the tour will be available from May 8 at 10 AM, CEST.

Dates:

January
16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
17 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
18 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
19 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
21 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece
22 - Glasgow, UK - Slay
23 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK´s Steel Mill
24 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Club Academy
25 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
28 - Paris, France - Bataclan
29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
31 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

February
1 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
2 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl
4 - Berlin, Germany - Kulturbrauerei Kesselhaus
5 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Wien
7 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Blue Stage
8 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum
9 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja



