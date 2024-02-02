THE HALO EFFECT Drop Music Video For New Single "Become Surrender"

The Halo Effect are back! Today, the band present a brand new single to their fans with "Become Surrender". The track has been a staple of their live shows for a while now, and has quickly become a fan-favourite. It's a multi-faceted song with neck breaking riffs, grooving drums and beautiful melodies which will leave you spellbound.

Mikael Stanne comments: "'Become Surrender' was written and recorded during the Days Of The Lost sessions, but for some reason we left it out of the album. It has been something we have played during festivals and on our tours and the response has been nothing short of fantastic, so we decided to release it in the interim before we start rolling out singles for the second album. The video was shot during our sold out show at Pustervik here in our hometown of Gothenburg in front of a few of our closest friends and hopefully the joy and love we felt in the room that night shines through. It's a song about perseverance over distance and not giving in to despair or doubt. Turn it up!”

Listen to the song on all platforms here, and check out the video below:

The Halo Effect will join fellow countrymen, Meshuggah, on their spring 2024 tour.

Dates:

March

7 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra ^

8 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

9 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Headbangers Parade *

11 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36

15 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

16 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

17 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

19 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

20 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

21 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Salle Métropole

23 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

24 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

25 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

28 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

^ lineup also includes Avatar

* festival, Meshuggah only

(Photo - Markus Esselmark)