THE HALO EFFECT Feat. Former IN FLAMES Members Announce First Ever North American Tour
March 7, 2023, an hour ago
Gothenburg sensation The Halo Effect, featuring five former members of In Flames, have announced a North American tour in May.
Says the band: "Friends! We're extremely excited to let you know that our first ever US tour will take place this May! The week leading up to the Milwaukee Metal Fest will see us bringing some massive riffage and thunder to the cities/venues shown below."
The dates will include special guests Unearth and High Command, and tickets go on sale this Friday, March 10.
Dates:
May
20 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
21 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch
22 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
23 - Worcester, MA -the Palladium Upstairs
24 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
25 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
26 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe
27 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot
28 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest
Lineup:
Niclas Engelin - guitar
Jesper Strömblad - guitar
Mikael Stanne - vocals
Peter Iwers - bass
Daniel Svensson - drums
(Photo - Markus Esselmark)