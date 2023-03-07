THE HALO EFFECT Feat. Former IN FLAMES Members Announce First Ever North American Tour

Gothenburg sensation The Halo Effect, featuring five former members of In Flames, have announced a North American tour in May.

Says the band: "Friends! We're extremely excited to let you know that our first ever US tour will take place this May! The week leading up to the Milwaukee Metal Fest will see us bringing some massive riffage and thunder to the cities/venues shown below."

The dates will include special guests Unearth and High Command, and tickets go on sale this Friday, March 10.

Dates:

May

20 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

23 - Worcester, MA -the Palladium Upstairs

24 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

25 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

26 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe

27 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot

28 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest

Lineup:

Niclas Engelin - guitar

Jesper Strömblad - guitar

Mikael Stanne - vocals

Peter Iwers - bass

Daniel Svensson - drums

(Photo - Markus Esselmark)